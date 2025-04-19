Benefits of Owning a Pet in College

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

Owning a pet while being in college has many potential health benefits, including stress reduction, emotional support, and the establishment of a routine. During each semester, every student is met with stressful situations that can take a toll on their health and need emotional support to persevere through these issues. Pets, especially dogs and cats, have the ability to calm their owners, provide comfort, and help them relax during stressful times.

Personally, whenever I feel stressed or upset, I seek comfort in spending time with my dog. Her presence helps me calm my mood and process my emotions. Being away from family while being in college can seriously take a toll on your mental health, so having a sense of companionship will help you feel that you are not alone. A benefit of owning an animal is the emotional support they provide. Your pet will always be there for you and offer unconditional love, no matter the situation.

Additionally, a sense of a daily routine and productivity with your pet is a great health benefit. Caring for a pet consists of tasks such as feeding, walking, and playing activities that require consistent effort. Having this productivity can help college students stay organized amid the pressure of being an academic weapon. Completing tasks such as walking your dog gives a sense of accomplishment and provides physical exercise for both you and your pet.

Owning a pet can also help students engage with each other in and out of the classroom. Staying active with your animal is also a way to meet people. Bonding over pets is a really great conversation starter, and that human interaction can help someone who is struggling with mental health. Whether it is meeting new friends on campus or talking about shared pet experiences, a pet can help you get out there to meet new people. The biggest benefits I have personally experienced is gaining peace of mind and staying on a better schedule. When owning a pet, especially a dog, there is a schedule that needs to be maintained every day. Maintaining a schedule, not only for my pet’s life but for mine, has created a sense of accomplishment in completing everyday tasks. Small accomplishments such as walking your dog provide stress relief and exercise that will benefit you and your pet.