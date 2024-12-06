Ballet Brazos Presents: The Nutcracker

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

College Station, Texas, December 6 – Ballet Brazos is putting on a performance of The Nutcracker at Rudder Theater at 7 pm on December 6th and 7th. This has been a tradition since 2012, this year’s performance will feature ballet dancers from the New York City Ballet.

Pre-Show Events: Photos with Clara, Red Carpet Photo area, live holiday music, and the Nutcracker market.

Buy tickets here: https://visit.cstx.gov/events/ballet-brazos-the-nutcracker/

This event will be held at Rudder Theatre: 401 Joe Routt Blvd. College Station, Texas 77840