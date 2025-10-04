This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

At the Station Fest is a small country music festival hosted around College Station, focusing on college students as the audience. This year, it was hosted in Hearne, TX, as opposed to Snook of last year. I had the pleasure of attending and will definitely go back next year!

This year, Station Fest featured a popular headliner, Zach Top, with artists of a similar vein supporting. Prior to the festival, I bought my ticket online, which was a fairly simple option. There were a few ticketing options, but GA was all I needed. For the price of the ticket (around $100), I felt it was a little steep, as outside of the 2 main acts, the artists were relatively small. The festival also only occurred for one day, and was more like a series of concerts. Outside of the music, the festival had bull riding, smaller vendors, and food options. The vendors and rodeo shut down before the last 2 acts of the show, which was when masses of people began to arrive. I had limited cell service, which was a downfall, but the weather and space between everything made the environment nice. Parking was decent enough (and free if you got lucky), but it took over 30 minutes to wait.

The music itself was fantastic! Langley and Top were the main artists on the docket, and their shows were energetic and impressive. Langley went on before, and her set was full of her hits and some deeper tracks from her first album. Her stage presence is entertaining, and it kept me engaged for the whole set. Her music tends to be a bit faster-paced, so the energy was infectious! Top’s music boats slower tempos (for the most part), so the energy was different to say the least. The slower set ran about 2 hours and had a few breaks in between. Top incorporated his newer music, a few covers, and his bluegrass tracks. The band hosted a variety of instruments, and I was most impressed by a band member, Cheyenne Dalton, who played 3 instruments and covered a Shania Twain song. Leaving the festival, I can’t wait to return next year!