America’s Next Top Trauma

“You want to be on top?” -Tyra Banks

America’s Next Top Model is a reality show crafted by producers Tyra Banks and Ken Mok with the promise. A promise that ordinary people can obtain fame, further opportunities and success through a modeling career. This early 2000s show gave young women hope that if they were to compete and win they could achieve extraordinary careers. However, through the release of the new Netflix documentary Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model this show did something that is apparent to all new and old viewers alike. The show acted as a toxic reinforcement of the beauty standards in the early 2000s that left lasting psychological and cultural damage.

Before we dive into the heartbreaking truths behind the reality show, it is important to understand the context and how vastly different the world was at the time of this show’s premiere in 2003. The 2000s are often attributed as one of the most toxic times for body image, specifically in women. According to Alex Tee, a writer at The Medium, he stated that,

“[The 2000s is] the decade in which I, and many others, battled poor body image and even eating disorders, no doubt helped along by the trend of ultra-slenderness in 2000s media and the prevalent cultural fixation on extreme thinness at the time.”

Tee’s reflection illustrates the cultural climate when America’s Next Top Model hit the big screens. At this time, the beauty standard for women fell into the category of extreme thinness. The epitome of what a 2000s woman should look like was that of a Victoria’s Secret model – blonde, tall, skinny, and with a large bust was the definition of beauty. As a former Victoria’s Secret Angel, Tyra Banks capitalized on this toxic culture to create one of the most influential reality television franchises in America.

The 2000s were distinct with their styles and standards of beauty, therefore when it premiered, nobody saw any issue with it. Therefore, this was a prime time for a show like this to be released and taken positively. All of this combined created a powerhouse of a reality show. According to New Wave Magazine writer Leah Hastick, the show obtained an average of 5 million views between cycles one through nine. In fact, this show was so popular, it essentially reinvented and reapplied the unreachable beauty standards. However, with the new modern age of body image emerging, it seems that Banks’ toxic ideals about body image and modeling as a whole remain in the past.

Therefore, one could justify the show’s actions due to the era in which it was produced. However, now looking back as a present-time viewer, we can see exactly where this show went wrong. This thought process is assisted by the release of Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model on Netflix. Many viewers were exposed to the toxic culture of the reality show by seeing girls going through intense cosmetic surgeries, unhealthy eating habits, and discriminatory bullying. Through this documentary, we can unfold the true means of the show, which was not to create models but to create trauma.

Beyond its rigid beauty standards and racial controversies, the show entered dangerous territory when it forced its contestants to undergo questionable medical procedures. Specifically, Dani Evans, who was the winner of Cycle Six, was forced to close her beloved tooth gap because Banks deemed it so. This procedure was performed overnight, which is not only extremely unsafe, but it’s also medical malpractice, as this procedure should usually take months to be completed.

However, one of the most notable parts of the hypocrisy of the show was revealed at the end of the documentary. In the end, the show did not intend to make successful models. Specifically, the winner of Cycle One, Adrianne Curry stated to The Cut that she didn’t deserve to win and in fact “[she] just gave the producers what they wanted to make a dime and get the show going.” Although Banks persisted that the winnings of the show was the opportunity for a long-lasting career – this never happened for many of the participants. This just hardens the blow to all the things many of the young women experienced while on camera and furthers the toxicity of the culture.

In the end, America’s Next Top Model started as a show to highlight the distinct beauty standards and culture of the early 2000s. Although our times have changed and we look at body and race in an entirely different light, this show goes beyond just that. As revealed in the Netflix documentary Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model, this show left lasting psychological harm on the lives and the careers of young, hopeful women. With forced medical procedures and false promises, this show left a tainted legacy that blurred the lines between opportunity and exploitation. While in our current era we promote inclusivity and body positivity, the cultural damage displayed by this show still lingers. Although America’s Next Top Model may have been extremely successful – it also exposed how entertainment can disguise underlying harm. The release of the Netflix documentary allows us to revisit the show and confront the uncomfortable truth about it: beneath the glamour and 2000s cultural