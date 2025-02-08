The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Howdy, Sarina!

Yes you read that correctly, you’ve finally succumbed to the aggie spirit and use howdy in all emails. Anyways, it’s you! It’s been three and a half years since I’ve given you much thought, but with graduation having past, I’ve decided to write a little letter updating you on where you’re at in life now.

So, you’re 18 right now, you just moved into that awful fourth floor room in Dunn, and you know absolutely no one. It seems terrifying, and to be completely honest, the next few years are going to be full of ups and downs that you have zero clue about now. But I promise everything will be okay.

To preface, you’re now 22, and and you’ve graduated! I genuinely don’t even know where to start. You end up making some life-long friendships that’ve been by your side since your first few days there, so this is me telling you that you absolutely need to go to that slightly sketchy, random party that Eric (thanks bestie) invites you to during Howdy Week. You end up becoming really close to a few of the people there and wind up being in a friend group that still exists. Continue stepping out of your comfort zone and introduce yourself to new people!

You end up finding friends that become family. You’re going to need them more than you’re ever willing to accept, but they’re there for you and you love them for it. If I’m being completely honest with you, not all of your relationships are going to work out, but that’s okay because people aren’t always meant for forever. It will seem like it won’t be okay, but I swear it will be. I’m a true believer in everything happens for a reason, and everyone comes into your life for a different purpose. Regardless of outcomes, they’ve helped shape you into me, and there’s a beauty in that in which you can now appreciate.

Speaking of who you are today, you’re someone you’ve always wanted to be. You’re happy and confident, dress the way you want, picked up a few new hobbies, are comfortable in your skin, and you love yourself. You’re a pretty cool person tbh. I know you’re also super worried about the future, but our hard work pays off. I just accepted an offer for a full-time position post-grad starting next month! It took you a whole lot of homework and studying, a few different jobs, and some side hustles to get here, but you did it.

Obviously this is just the beginning of an entirely new adventure, but honestly writing this letter to you is making me realize what a good thing that actually is. I could go on and on about this for hours, but honestly it’s best for me to stop right here if I want to prevent myself from crying (happy tears ofc).

See you never, Sarina,

Sarina :)