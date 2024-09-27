The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The fall and winter are a magical time of year. Us Texans finally get a break from the scorching hot summer and the air fills with holiday cheer and football-induced excitement. So, why is it that my favorite time of the year always makes me so blue? According to the Mayo Clinic, Seasonal Affective Disorder or, ironically enough, SAD, is a type of depression related to the changing seasons. SAD most often affects people in the fall and winter, but if you experience SAD in the spring and summer months, you are not alone either. Common symptoms of this seasonal depression are having low energy, problems with sleeping, a change in appetite, and feeling sad or down most days.

While it is common to experience SAD and you may believe it is best to just push through the slump, there are ways to improve your mood and mental state year-round. Here are 5 things that I have done that improved my seasonal depression and that might help yours as well:

1: Vitamin D

One of the best things that was recommended to me was to spend time outside in the sun and take vitamin D supplements. There has been inconclusive results in studies done on the efficacy of vitamin D on serotonin production, but from personal experience, I know that I always feel better after being in the sun. Some easy ways to get vitamin D are going for a walk, sitting in a park with a good book, or grabing some friends and having a picnic. Of course, this can become more challenging in the winter with days being shorter and more often having cloudy weather, but vitamin D supplements are also a great way to get the sun’s nutrients when the weather is less than optimal. Another great recommendation given to me was to invest in a UV lamp to get some artificial sunlight when you need an extra boost.

2: Get back to the basics

I have noticed that some of the first things to go when I fall into a depression are the most basic human needs. I tend to either over-eat or under-eat, my sleep schedule becomes a mess, and I often give up on my skincare and haircare routines. It is easy to get so wrapped up in everything you have to get done in a day that you forget to take care of yourself in the simplest ways, especially when your energy and mental capacity are being suppressed. This is why it is so important to try and return to your normal routines and focus on eating and sleeping healthily. Getting your body back to feeling good will make it easier for your mind to feel good as well.

3: Spend time with friends and family

A common symptom of depression is feeling lonely and if your anything like me, you probably tend to self-isolate when you’re down. Depression drains you of energy and you may feel like even if you went out with your friends, you wouldn’t enjoy it. However, I never end up regretting it when I do go out and see my friends and family. One silver lining of seasonal depression is that the holidays allow for a lot of time to relax and have fun while being surrounded by loved ones. Regardless of your relationship with your related family, take advantage of this opportunity to be around your chosen family to remind you of all the love you have in your life. I know it is easier to stay in bed all day but getting out of the house and seeing the people you love is sure to boost your mood.

4: Re-vamp your alone time

Being depressed can often make you lose interest in the things you once enjoyed. This can be extremely frustrating, especially when you may try to get back into your hobbies but find them unenjoyable. However, I have found that finding hobbies and things that I enjoy doing alone has greatly improved my mental state. I used to enjoy finding new crafts to do, binging shows, and finding new music, but when these things just didn’t bring me joy anymore, I knew it was time to try something new. I started finding ways to spend time alone outside of laying in bed. I started going to the park to read, having picnics, and even going to see new movies all by myself and I have to say, I immediately began to feel better. Being able to spend time alone and doing things that I enjoyed made me feel significantly less lonely and I began to enjoy my own company again. At the end of the day, we are stuck with ourselves and I found that being able to enjoy being on my own made life a whole lot better.

5: Don’t be so hard on yourself

The most important thing you can do for yourself is to give yourself grace when you are struggling. Depression is never easy and it is a constant uphill battle. You will have good days and bad days. You will fall back into unhealthy coping mechanisms and you may begin to struggle in work, school, and relationships. Despite your shortcomings, though, it is crucial that you forgive yourself when you slip up or when you’re not performing your best. Dwelling on mistakes will only make your depression and your mood worse. Instead, try to learn from the mistake and move forward. Nobody is perfect, and especially when you are struggling, it is okay to mess up.