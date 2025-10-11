Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
10th Annual BCS Oktoberfest Half-Marathon and 10K

Where? Texas A&M University Campus and Surrounding Area 

When? Sunday, October 26, 2025 – 7 AM

Calling all Active Aggies! Race through College Station and Texas A&M Campus in the upcoming tenth Annual BCS Oktoberfest Race Day! The race offers both half-marathon and 10K course options, and the best part? Both courses finish INSIDE Kyle Field! Upon finishing, you get not only a medal but also receive your choice of a finisher’s Beer Glass. Post-race, you can recover and celebrate with Oktoberfest-themed amenities, including local craft beers, sausages from Slovacek’s, and great music for hanging out.

Additionally, you’ll be running with a smile, knowing proceeds from the race are being donated to Mercy Project, a non-profit that is working towards eliminating child slavery in Ghana. Both courses start on campus, right next to Kyle Field, and go through campus and surrounding areas depending on your race choice. You have till October 25th to register — same day as race packet pickup —  so take a minute and register to run, get excited for the festivities after!

Visit their site for more information on the race here: http://bcshalf.com/the-race/

