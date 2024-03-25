The Pressure of Finding Your Passion

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We are asked from an early age, “what do you want to be when you grow up?” For many of us, the answer to this question was fantastical, and it changed from one thing to another on a weekly basis. However, as we get older, the question holds more weight to it, and we are no longer able to give spontaneous answers; the dream of the future has caught up to us, and suddenly we have to decide the rest of our lives. Or at least that’s how it feels.

I held so much uncertainty about what I wanted my future to be when coming to college. I applied under an undecided major and kept it as that for several months before switching to graphic design. This was a field completely unfamiliar to me, and since then, I have learned so much. However, the question still remains, and more has been built on top of it. What role will I take on? Will I find success? Will I enjoy my work? And the one that I often ask myself…am I even good at this? I often feel like a beginner surrounded by talented people, but truth be told, that’s what I am, and I am still in the process of learning and working my way up.

If it has not been made clear, I have lived under the stress of finding what I am passionate about as a way to guide me into my future. Going forward, I want to make the conscious decision to cut myself some slack and trust that the process will eventually lead me to where I need to be. I hope that if anyone is facing this same college pressure, especially with graduation around the corner for some, make an effort to have confidence in yourself rather than doubt. Enjoy the present moment and put the work in now, and at some point, the future will catch up to you again.