Keeping It Together: Finding Balance in College

College is a time of personal growth, filled with exciting opportunities and new challenges. While college can be thrilling at times, the demands of everyday life can start to feel overwhelming. College can be the most formative four years of your life in terms of setting up your future, and finding that balance between conflicting aspects of your daily life is crucial to finding success. Learning to manage your time effectively, take care of your mental and physical health, prioritize meaningful relationships, and focus on academic growth will help you make the most of your college experience, paving the way for both academic and future success.

Learning time management

Time management is one of the most simple yet challenging skills to master. With the demands of everyday life, it can be difficult to manage all the tasks you need to accomplish. It is crucial to focus on your time management by creating a system or routine that keeps your day-to-day activities organized.

Personally, using a Google calendar or planner has greatly helped me keep track of my daily tasks. Writing things down or scheduling them in an app allows you to visualize your day, week, or month effectively. Additionally, a planner (online or physical) is an excellent tool for tracking upcoming academic assignments and exams. Having a system to document your daily tasks can reduce last-minute stress and ensure you have time for both personal and academic activities.

Prioritize your mental and physical health

College can be mentally draining, making it easy to get caught up in the stress of studying and homework. Prioritizing your mental and physical well-being is crucial. Neglecting it can ruin your ability to focus, or will make it difficult to find joy in your everyday life.

Mental health is one of the most important aspects to focus on while in school. Stress and anxiety can easily build up with all the responsibilities you have to manage every day. Consider taking breaks from your school work throughout the day to simply relax and recharge. Prioritizing activities that bring you joy and relaxation is essential. I take a mental break by spending time with friends or unwinding by watching a TV show or movie. Remember, it’s okay to take a step back, and taking a break doesn’t mean you’re being lazy.

In college, physical health is imperative as well. Staying active not only provides a much-needed mental break from the stresses of schoolwork, but it also promotes overall well-being. Prioritizing what “physical health” means to you—whether it involves going to the gym or simply taking a 20-minute walk outside, is important. Staying active will help keep your energy levels up while also reducing stress!

Building and maintaining healthy relationships

Going to college away from home involves meeting new people and building meaningful relationships. It’s also crucial to maintain connections with family and friends back home. Making time in your day to prioritize your social life is essential!

Once you find close friends in college, your experience becomes so much more enjoyable. However, with everyone on different schedules, it can be challenging to find time to spend together. Taking at least a couple of times each week to hang out with friends, whether it’s going off-campus to the beach or quickly grabbing coffee, is essential. Creating and maintaining those friendships will enhance your college experience and help relieve stress.

Prioritizing communication with family and friends back home is just as important. If you’re a plane ride away from home, like I am, staying in touch with those from home is necessary. I make it a point to call my family and friends every day. Having those connections to reach out to is a great way to stay positive and relieve any stress I encounter throughout my day.

Academic growth

At the end of the day, it’s crucial to remember that you came to college to further your education and earn your degree. Setting aside a specific time each day to focus on finishing assignments and studying is essential for success. Personally, I try to get all my work done at the beginning of the day so that I have the rest of the day to myself. I also aim to complete my assignments a couple of days in advance to reduce stress and avoid last-minute rushing. However, everyone’s workload and routine look different, so it’s key to figure out what works best for you!

Beyond prioritizing grades, finding passion in your academics is important. Taking the time to discover your personal interests is key, and a great way to do that is by joining clubs that align with your interests and career goals.

As you navigate your college years, learning to balance your daily commitments and prioritizing things most important to you is vital for future success!