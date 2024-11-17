This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Syracuse chapter.

I’ve been having a hard time continuing with my everyday life ever since the presidential election. How can I keep my emotions in check and continue with school?

For those of you who were hoping for a different outcome to this election, the past few days have been difficult. At a blue-state school with a progressive student body, you could physically see the energy drained from campus Wednesday morning.

First and foremost, it’s OK to take as much time as you need to feel, to grieve, and to gather your thoughts. This election was heavier than most, and for this to be the first election many college students were able to participate in, it’s difficult to keep going. Though we go to school in a blue state, many of your friends and peers may live in a swing or red state, where many things are on the line. It’s important to put yourself first and take the time to process your emotions.

Here’s a few things you can do to sort out high emotions and feelings:

1. take a social media break

Chances are, you’ve been keeping up with current events and breaking news online, whether that’s via. social media or news outlets’ websites and apps. Seeing everything that’s happening in our nation and around the world can be extremely overwhelming, and this might be a call to take a social media break. Being bombarded with negative news after negative news can alter your perception of the world in a way that’s not realistic. It’s completely normal and healthy to take your brain off of the news to refresh and reset. Try and avoid “doom scrolling,” where you scroll on social media platforms “just because.” Instead, watch your favorite TV show or movie to take your mind off things.

2. Talk it out

One of the best ways to relieve tension and stress is to openly discuss it. Whether it’s with your friends or with a professional, it’s good to let your feelings out. Find yourself a group of people or a person you can trust and are comfortable with – say, your roommate or your friends from home. Say what’s on your mind, your worries, your frustrations, and anything that comes to mind. You’ll realize that your peers may also be thinking about the same things and worrying about similar thoughts. It’s important to know that in many of your feelings, you’re not alone in them. There’s a larger community of women who feel the same way that you do, and starting conversations can help ease your and others’ feelings.

3. Take Action

If you’re interested in taking initiative, there are many groups and organizations you can partake in. On a national scale, Indivisible is a grassroots movement that aims to elect progressive politicians. Indivisible has lots of informative written work, such as holding Republican representatives accountable for President-elect Donald Trump. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is another nationwide organization going back over 100 years ago that continues to support women’s rights, gender-affirming care, voting rights, and more. Within their “Take Action” tab are great ways to help out for anyone who’s interested. On a local scale, the Central New York (CNY) Solidarity Coalition is another grassroots organization that aims to protect the residents of Central New York, partnering with other local organizations. If there’s a specific cause you would like to focus on, make sure to do proper research into local efforts and initiatives to find what suits you best.

At the end of the day, you know yourself best. Remember that there are many people and resources around you that you can utilize.

Good luck, and you got this!