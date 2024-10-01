The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we head into fall, it’s officially time for Cozy Girl Fall. Long sleeves, long scarves – long hair? The wish to be warmer in the cold Syracuse winter can be an excellent incentive to grow out that summer chop. Whether you’re trying to grow out break-up bangs or stop balayage from breaking off, here are the tips that will actually give you long, healthy hair.

Reduce hard water buildup – Syracuse has hard water, which can lead to dry and dull hair. To alleviate this, use a clarifying shampoo. If the residue is still a problem, consider detox packets specifically formulated for removing hard water buildup. If you live off campus, consider buying a shower head filter – they are easy to install and remove at the end of the semester. Oil before washing – Hair oiling has been around for generations but has recently experienced a boom in popularity thanks to TikTok. With so many tutorials, it’s now easier than ever to learn how. Although techniques vary, it’s generally a good idea to oil your scalp a couple hours before washing, one to three times a week. It only takes a few minutes to oil and braid or put your hair up with a claw clip before a workout at Barnes. Alternate hair masks – In the past few years, a variety of bond-building treatments have hit the market, allowing bonding treatments to be more affordable and accessible. Alternating between a bond-builder and a moisturizing hair mask will help prevent split ends and reduce the appearance of existing splits. Don’t skip leave-in – Leave-in conditioner is a crucial step in locking in moisture, especially for naturally curly hair. As the weather gets cooler and the campus basically turns into a wind tunnel, leave-in conditioner will provide that extra layer of protection to your ends. Avoid heat – Although blow-outs are the “it” style, heat damage is no joke. This doesn’t mean you have to ditch your blow dryer – in fact, recent studies have suggested drying hair with low heat is better for overall health than going outside with damp hair, which is more delicate and prone to breaking. Consider doing heatless curls or using heatless curl methods to preserve a blowout for multiple days, and when you do use heat, always use a heat protection spray. Invest in silk protection – Silk pillowcases, bonnets, and scrunchies help protect hair all day and night. Wrapping hair around silk rollers covered by a silk bonnet can greatly speed up your morning routine – simply unroll hair and comb or shake it out. Additionally, silk pillowcases can improve your skin health as well, minimizing breakouts. Using a silk scrunchie instead of a regular hair elastic provides a more gentle hold, further reducing breakage. Head massages – Daily head massages increase blood flow, which in turn prompts hair growth. Manual head massagers cost about as much as a Starbucks latte and can be used with one hand while doing assigned readings or doom-scrolling. Even if you don’t have a massager, placing your fingertips on your scalp and gently moving the skin in circular motion provides great circulation.

Hair growth takes time, and no method other than extensions will give you six inches of hair overnight. However, all the tips above can easily be added to your daily routine. Let the growth be a journey rather than a chore.