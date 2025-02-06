The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One of the oddest-looking animals I have come across is the goblin shark. The goblin shark has a longer snout with sensing organs. Since it lives in the dark and deep waters, it needs to use those sensory organs to get around in that area. It eats fish and crustaceans through the use of its movable jaws, which jut out to attach to prey. Even with how scary this shark seems it poses no known threat to us as humans. Luckily these guys are in good numbers and are classified as having the least concern for extinction.

The Japanese spider crab is giant in size. These crabs can weigh up to 40 pounds and can measure up to 4 meters long. Even though these are giant crabs they are actually quite delicate due to how long their legs are. When they are younger they even have to cover themselves in sea debris to survive the harsh predators and issues of the ocean. These crabs are commonly found along Japan’s Pacific coast. The diet of these crabs is almost that of a scavenger since they eat lots of dead fish and other ocean organisms, as well as the occasional small live snack. Their extinction status is not known from the research I did, but the articles did state that the crab was seen to have had a decline in numbers.

The cutest! The Okapi is a close relative to giraffes! These are hard to find outside of a zoo because they live in the dense area of the jungle. Due to the timid and elusive nature of this animal not much is known about its amount in the wild currently, only estimates. These animals eat a diet similar to that of a giraffe, with lots of leaves and other plant material. One of the interesting facts about these animals is their rotatable ears that allow them to listen in all directions no matter what. Since they are related to the giraffe they are taller but not quite as tall since they live in the jungle, though they do need to splay their legs to drink. Unfortunately, these poor babies are currently classified as endangered for extinction.

This is a hard species to study. They live underground and are unable to be removed from their homes without resulting in death. It primarily lives in the desert or in dry shrubland, eating ants and plants. It has a hard shell and a furry underside of the shell, though the protection of the shell is not much since it is flexible and not very tough. A very interesting fact about them is their ability to empty their blood vessels to control their own body temperature. These guys are so elusive the population is currently of unknown status.

These are some odd deer. They actually have canine teeth in males and a tuft of hair on their heads. These deer are typically found in mountain or jungle forests. They are herbivores, eating many types of vegetation. A cute fact about these cute babies is that they form bonded pairs in some cases, though when traveling alone or in packs these guys will make a barking sound! I would be interested in hearing it. Unfortunately, they are near threatened due to hunting and habitat loss.