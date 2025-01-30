Top 5 Science Courses (From a Senior Biomedical Science Major)

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Now that I am a senior I wanted to share my experiences with science courses. All courses have good and bad aspects to them but these 5 really stood out as some of my favorite.

1. Biostatistics

Biostatistics sounds frightening but is overall a fun mix of both biology and statistics! We had an amazing professor who made sure we had real-world data collection experience by taking us on a data collection trip. During the course we had lots of review sessions before exams and fun presenting opportunities pertaining to the topics which helped us to better understand the material. Overall, this course has given me a great understanding of biological data interpretation and is definitely something worth taking if you are into biology!

2. Microbiology lab

This was one of the first opportunities where we got to do more lab work on our own, which made it more exciting. During this course we were given multiple different experiments that made us work hands-on to identify the type of bacteria we had and see what people working in a microbiology lab for a job get to do every day. Overall, this course gave us a look into our future as science majors and what kind of jobs we may be able to get or what we could focus on when we get our master’s degree.

3.Capstone 350

Science courses are tough, and this course was no exception. This was a hard course due to the time requirements and having to utilize courses we have also been in before. This course was fun though because it drew on our knowledge of past courses like biostatistics! It also was a great opportunity to work with a team of other undergraduate students in performing an experiment that could eventually be published into a scientific journal or could lead to giving research presentations that can go on your CV for graduate school or job searching.

4.CELL Biology and Genetics

One of the first three courses we have to take as biomedical science majors! It was a great introduction to cell biology with a mixture of topics on genetics. This was a great course mostly due to the way it was taught. We had review sessions before exams, and they were given in class by the professor. Overall, this course gave a great introduction that we were able to carry over into more advanced courses as we continued on at Susquehanna University.

5. Ecology and evolution

My first semester at Susquehanna University I took this course. I think the reason it was so interesting was because of the variety of information. The course introduced lots of basic organism information about a variety of topics. The topics were then used in developing an understanding of more complicated topics further on in the course itself but also in the courses taken afterword. Overall, this course taught me a lot of information that is very helpful now which will help me later on in life as well in my future endeavors!