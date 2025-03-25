The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

What’s so great about pickleball?

Pickleball is a sport that has gained an incredible amount of popularity in the past five years. During the pandemic, pickleball surged and new players began sprouting up everywhere. Since then, it’s taken the world by storm and now, everyone and their mother plays.

Why is it such a great sport? Pickleball combines elements of tennis and ping pong to make a fun and engaging outdoor sport that is easy to learn and even more fun to play. Players can play doubles or singles, similar to the rules of tennis. They play on a pickleball court, which is smaller than a tennis court, but largely resembles the latter. There is a spot directly after the net on each side called the “kitchen” which is a non volley zone. Players play with small paddles that are ping pong-esque, but larger and more square shaped.

Pickleball is fun, and though some mock it and call it a sport for the elders, that could not be farther from the truth! Pickleball is a sport enjoyed by many demographics, especially Gen Z. My friends and I have recently been maximizing our time in the sun by frequenting the courts and playing pickleball on sunny afternoons.

Don’t think that you won’t get a workout! Pickleball, regardless if you’re playing singles or doubles, is a cardio-heavy sport! You had better be prepared to run, because you most definitely will be chasing the wiffle ball around the court until you drop. That being said, pickleball is a great way to get exercise. Just an hour of play will have you feeling that good tired that you get after a rewarding workout.

Though my friends and I don’t play by all the rules, we still have a great time! Don’t get too caught up in ensuring that everyone is following each rule and not hitting the ball somewhere, serving one place, or hitting it in bounds. My friends and I just take to the court, see how much we can volley, and laugh away. If you’re competitive and are up for the challenge, go for it! It’s just as fun whether you’re creating a bracket and playing until there’s one winner remaining, or if you’re just soaking up the rays one afternoon and hitting the ball back and forth. That’s what makes the sport so accessible and enjoyable. Anyone can play!

As it nears summertime, the weather gets gradually warmer. Spring is the perfect time to pick up that paddle and try out this new sport. You can’t go wrong with a few rounds of pickleball in the sunshine one afternoon. I plan to play all summer and perfect my skills. Though it can be frustrating at first, just like any new hobby, keep practicing! There’s no pressure, no expectations, just fun.

Give it a whirl and who knows? It might just be your thing!