“Moulin Rouge!” Embodies “The Life of a Showgirl” 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Susqu chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Taylor’s album announcement (which was almost a month ago now) has had me waiting in anticipation. While I am definitely not a diehard Taylor Swift fan, new music, music videos, and a new era, with tons to look forward to in the upcoming weeks, still has me incredibly excited.

The part I think I am most excited for is the “showgirl” concept she has been creating. The album covers are definitely something we haven’t seen from Taylor yet, but so far, I am loving the new style.

Similar to when “The Tortured Poets Department” was announced, fans have been connecting her music and album concepts to other popular media, and specifically different movies. Many fans noticed the similarities between “The Tortured Poets Department” and 1989’s Dead Poets Society before the album was even released. Suspicions of inspiration were confirmed when Taylor included Dead Poets Society stars Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles in her music video to “Fortnight.” Because of this, people have been questioning if “The Life of a Showgirl” may also draw on inspirations from movies. The most frequently brought up is 2024’s The Last Showgirl, due to its obviously similar title and aesthetic.

I know myself and others have thought about this too, because of this, I have been thinking about other movies showcasing the challenges of being a showgirl. The first one to pop into my head was Moulin Rouge!

Moulin Rouge! originally released as a musical motion picture in 2001, and over the years has gathered status as a classic, spawning a Broadway production in 2018. The jukebox musical follows poet Christian as he falls in love with the cabaret star of the Moulin Rouge, Satine. Starring Ewan McGregor as Christian (yes, Obi-Wan Kenobi) and Nicole Kidman as Satine, the musical showcases the challenges of love, divisions of class, sexism, and much more, as the narrative diverges into that of Greek Tragedy.

I do not want to spoil the movie, because I think everyone should give it a watch. What I will say, however, is that Moulin Rouge! is not just a romance story. It’s a story about Christian and his poetry and is also a story about Satine and her experiences of being a showgirl.

Satine’s career is put on the line as she falls for Christian, and she struggles with what is made a choice for her throughout the entire film. One night, she is performing for hundreds at the club, and the next, Satine is backstage attempting to find meaning in her life. The proprietor of the Moulin Rouge, Harold Zidler, soon sees the changes in Satine, and intends to “sell” Satine off to a wealthy Duke in exchange for renovations for the club. However, Christian presents the idea of a play to Zidler to stall the duke’s advances and give the Moulin Rouge some time to turn into a theater. Zidler approves the idea and casts Satine as the lead.

As rehearsals go on, the audience is made very clear of how difficult all of this is for Satine. Her future and her career are at stake. Heartbreak enters the picture, manipulation within the industry is explored, and we watch as Satine struggles. Her hopes and dreams make up much of the movie in a similar way, and seeing her character change over time is captivating.

Living as a showgirl is not easy, and Moulin Rouge! shows exactly that and presents the challenges presented by femininity and relationships within the bustling entertainment industry. I highly recommend checking out this musical. I know I will absolutely be rewatching and listening to the soundtrack to it to prepare the vibes of Taylor Swift’s “The Life of a Showgirl.”