I am Steve…. no, you’re Nitwit (Which ‘Minecraft Movie’ Character are you?)

For those who want to be Steve, you’re in luck, but only if you’re an Aquarius. Steve embodies an Aquarius due to his specific inventive and creative mind, as well as his need for companionship and previous real-world hardships that make him fight and travel to a new world.

Pisces are up next, you’re Natalie. Natalie is a brave and intelligent sister who has compassion for others with a dark and haunting past. She is a creative worker who wants to help fulfill a company’s greater social media influence while healing from a hard loss. (Swing that diamond hoe!)

Garett, the man of many mishaps from impulsive decisions, is just like an Aries. Garett makes lots of decisions based on his talent for video games and makes a life for himself through his passion. Garett uses his skills to be a courageous asset to his team and makes himself a leader and passionate person, though maybe don’t listen to his leadership (DIAMOND MINE PERCHANCE NOT?)

Bestie Dennis is a Taurus at heart. He is a friend who is determined to help his best friend, being devoted and uncompromising in his pursuit of the real world. Though he was not very used to those sudden changes in the nether, leading to a lot of stuff in the Overworld! But overall, Dennis is a reliable and stable character, and so are the Taurus’s.

The main character is a Cancer? Henry is an imaginative and emotionally attached person who can be suspicious of people due to his struggles in the real world. He is a loving brother and enjoys time with his friends, even with a tater tot launcher (He Ender Pearled away too quickly, not enough info).

It’s my ex-husband, Clemente Gunchie, or a Leo. Clemente did not have the best rap. He was usually seen being a comedic assist or stubborn in the case of his marriage, but he also seems to care for his ex-wife, even though he chose a little wrong (who would divorce Jennifer Coolidge!).

Now, for those who probably did not think they were Steve, sorry you’re not Steve, but you are General Chungus or a Virgo. Chungus is a loyal worker under Malgosha and has a bit of a shy side to himself, but doesn’t like to be a general, honestly, and seems to like others, even when he must keep up with his work as a general!

A Nitwit, which is to say a Libra. Nitwit is one of the most cooperative characters in terms of being a listening and kind boyfriend to Marlene. Nitwit is a well-mannered and gentle villager who deserves the best relationship with Marlene (Jennifer Coolidge).

The Dawn, or is it just a Scorpio? Dawn is a resourceful person, a two-job queen, who bravely helps a stranger save her brother. Dawn is a true friend to Natalie and can be very truthful when needed. Though don’t doubt her cause, those wolves can bite back.

Vice Principal Marlene, Jennifer Coolidge, the dream Sagittarius character. Marlene is an idealist who also has great comedic relief. She also seems like a free spirit and says whatever she is feeling. Though maybe no driver’s licenses for this group.

Come closer, no closer, Capricorns are Malgosha. Even though Malgosha is evil she was a responsible person, I mean, who else could run the nether? Though she is also unforgiving and disciplined in all she likes and dislikes. (Maybe don’t get too close, there could be something hidden from plain sight?)

That picture broke my heart, Baby Piglin is an angel and Gemini. He was nervous to go up to the throne for a good reason (MALGOSHA), but he was gentle and curious, so he went. Baby Piglin deserves to draw as many pictures as we want while being affectionate and as gentle as he wants.

Honorable mentions for characters you could have been include ghast, pink sheep, and random villagers 1, 2, or 3!