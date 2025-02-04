DUD Or Devour The Book

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Lots of books are out and about, but how can we know they are not duds? Here are just a few of my all-time favorite reads from a variety of genres as a very avid reader.

TO DIE FOR (MYSTERY)

Collecting the Dead by Spencer Kope was a recent read! I ended up reading all the books he wrote within a month. His books are great for mystery lovers, but also for people who like a little bit of fantasy in their world. The books are filled with multiple plots and stories to follow. One of the best parts is he is able to keep all the plots intriguing even when they span multiple books. These books are definitely something to pick up if it seems like your cup of tea!

It’s a bird, a plane, or a sci-fi book?

One of my all-time favorite books is Scythe by Neal Shusterman. His series was one that had me hooked from the beginning. It is set in a futuristic time and has lots of twists and turns. His characters have lots of character depth and are ones you won’t want to stop reading about (I still think about their story!). His story leaves you wanting to read more even once you reach the end (in a good way). The plot is key in this book and his series has an overarching plot that will leave you wondering what will happen next and how is this all connected!

History books but add a little bit of zombies?

Another book that comes to mind to tell you about is Dread Nation by Justina Ireland. As a person who doesn’t normally like historical fiction, this was a game-changer! From minute one I was hooked especially by the main character. Strong female lead alert! This story overall takes us through history on a serious level while adding in the fiction without messing with the serious issues that the book covers. I think the author did a great job of not overshadowing history while also adding interesting fiction to keep a variety of people entranced. This is a duology that honestly in my opinion can be read in just a couple of days! Definitely keep your eyes peeled for this book, and the zombies of course!

She was a fairy (Fantasy)

The last book series I want to bring up is a starter fantasy series! One of my favorites as of recently is Divine Rivals by Rebecca Ross. This series blends together an old-time feel with magical storytelling that leaves you in a trance (it also holds the romance we all know and love!). This book has the best of all worlds and does a wonderful job of leaving the reader wanting to know more. It takes us over a whole country with heartfelt characters and stories that will leave you with all the feels! Overall, this series is a great book to pick up from the shelf so keep an eye out in stores near you.