When I was still a student at another university, I went through a rough and extremely toxic relationship (putting it very lightly). It was taxing and slowly drained me of my sparkle, so much so, that when it ended, I remember looking in the mirror and not knowing the person looking back. When this happens, you feel alone and there are a lot more complicated feelings than just relearning to love yourself. You have to relearn to trust other people. But here they popped up: Alice, Harmony, Dailyn, and Shonte. Four people who despite everything, taught me to love myself and find light in a world that seemed dark.

These four people were there for me every step of the way, whether it be holding me while I cried or holding my drink as I hit the dance floor at a bar. These people supported and loved me like no one else has. When issues arose, they didn’t back away or hesitate to stand up for me. When getting up after being knocked down repeatedly, they picked me up and dusted me off. Retaught me to walk on my own, until I could make a few steps on my own. These people were my rocks and I could never in a million years express how much I love them.

From every drunken night spent sitting on a couch opening up about everything that happened, to every day spent riding around to make good memories to replace the bad, these people made me love life again. When I decided finally to move back home and drop out of that university, of course, there were tears, but we all knew it was best. That didn’t end our friendship, I would travel back to see them and still talk to them to this day.

I have new friends now at Susquehanna, but these four people have stayed as my best friends. Even if we are over 400 miles apart, I feel like they are always with me and I find myself talking about them like they are just three doors down. I got tattoos to honor them and to always have a piece of them close to me. They are my family now and one day when I get married, they’ll be by my side as bridesmaids.

So to my friends who saved me from myself, thank you for loving me when I didn’t know who I was. Thank you for caring about me and showing me kindness, when you didn’t have to. Everything I have today and all the successes I have found are ours to share because I am who I am today because of you. I hope you know I will always have your back and try to pay you all back for the love you have given me.

To anyone in a place where I was then, go talk to your friends. Tell them what’s going on. Let them know that you aren’t okay. You don’t have to be strong, rely on your friends to pick you up. You can’t always be 100% all the time, and that’s okay. And to be honest: being a friend is free. Be the friend that my friends were. You don’t need to sit beside them in court like mine did, but it can be as simple as sending them a stupid meme to show you thought about them.

The world needs more people like my friends, and I hope that I can be that kind of friend to them.

If you or someone you know is seeking help for mental health concerns, visit the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) website, or call 1-800-950-NAMI(6264). For confidential treatment referrals, visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) website, or call the National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357). In an emergency, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK(8255) or call 911.