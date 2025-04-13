Unfiltered Conversations on Anything Goes: Emma Chamberlain’s Podcast That Redefines Real Talk

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re a big fan of Emma Chamberlain, just like me, you may already know about her

genuinely refreshing and honest podcast. If not, then here’s a new podcast for you to get into,

whether you’re already an avid podcast listener or giving it a try for the first time. Starting all the

way back in 2019, this podcast has been a safe space for many, including myself, and with its

revamped features that allow you to watch the podcast and not only listen for certain episodes,

it has been the only podcast I have continuously been able to enjoy.

Now, when I say Emma Chamberlain fan, I mean watching her YouTube videos from

when she was still in high school, never getting enough of the sister-squad, trying her coffee

when she first launched it, and my favorite tote bag still being my worn-in Chamberlain Coffee

one. If you have no idea what any of the things I just said are, I won’t take offense, but keep

reading to know a little bit more about why I cherish who Emma is as a person so much.

From giving advice on all areas of chaos in life to breaking down fashion trends, Emma

has an episode for everything. Unlike many people who curate their public personas, Emma

truly puts up no wall and has zero filter which to me makes her much more relatable,

personable, and authentic. Every Thursday and Sunday, the main thing I am looking forward to

is a new episode and what it will entail. Each episode has its own description of what Emma is

going to be talking about, so if you’re looking for something more specific, you can get a little

more insight about the episode from these short descriptions. Her episodes vary in length from

as short as 18 minutes to others being over an hour. Personally, I love how she doesn’t restrict

herself to a certain amount of time; it really shows how each episode has its own style and

authenticity.

When I listen to her podcast, it always feels like I am talking to a best friend. Obviously

she can’t hear me, and I’m not having a real conversation with her, but she allows me to feel

heard and comfortable no matter the topic. There is also always something so uplifting that I am

able to take away after each episode. Although in a recent episode she did just talk about how

not every day has to have a positive takeaway, it is okay to have a mediocre day and move on

to the next, I find little moments such as that to be an encouraging piece of advice each time.

Another addition to her podcast I appreciate is how minimally edited it is. There is no

overproduction that makes you feel disconnected from her, as if she is someone of higher

power. She puts together her episodes so that you feel as though you are sitting right in the

chair next to her. Emma definitely has something special when it comes to human connection,

she most often connects to Gen-Z and that may be because she is a part of it. She treats her

listeners as equals and makes them feel seen, cared about, and less alone through her own

experiences, even with stories of humiliation. For her advice sessions, you can even send in

your own dilemmas. In an episode about seasonal depression, a common term and experience

amongst Gen-Z, Emma voiced, “I’m here for you…I’m dealing with the same thing. We’re gonna

get through this together, and we got this”. For a lot of people, these words often go a very long

way.