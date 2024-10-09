The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Our lives have consisted of several different hobbies. You might remember playing tag outside in

your backyard, or riding your bike to school, or staying up past your bedtime to watch a movie

that your parents forbid you to watch. When I was younger, one of my hobbies was journaling.

My mother instilled in my sister and I to keep a journal to express gratitude. Most of the time,

when I think about journaling, I refer to the activity as “writing my gratefuls of the day.” I lost

the hobby for a while in high school, but I picked it back again in college. It is now part of my

daily routine and journaling helps me unwind at the end of what I experienced and felt during the

twelve or so hours that I was awake.



Research has found that there are many benefits to journaling. The act of journaling is an

amazing stress reliever. Your emotional intelligence can also be increased as you experience selfdiscovery. Additionally, journaling also helps in hard times as it can lower anxiety and help you

cope with depression and traumatic events.



Journaling also improves your memory, as you take a little extra time to think about and process

emotions and events. This simple activity can also help you professionally overall. Your

cognitive, communication and organization skills can be improved, which is something that

employers always look for in candidates. However, it is crucial to not think of journaling as a

way to get ahead in the corporate world, as it should serve as a break from academics and work.



Journaling is an inexpensive activity and is convenient because you can journal anywhere, at any

time. It’s helpful in college when I’ve been running around day, being in and out of meetings and

classes, as it helps me reflect on my productivity and happiness. Even though journaling is part

of my daily routine, it does not have to be part of yours. It’s important to recognize that

journaling isn’t a task, as it is a self-care activity. Whether you write a sentence, you have a

structured format, or you write in your note’s app, journaling is a great way to realize important

experiences in your life which can indirectly help you set goals. I prefer expressively writing to

process what I am feeling and experiencing in life. I also start my journals with a daily

affirmation, as it serves as a good reminder that even though college can be a difficult

experience, everything will work out, even if it seems impossible. No matter how stressful and

frustrating life in college can be, it’s important to reflect on what you’re grateful for and think

about the positives in your life. There is absolutely no wrong way to write a journal. So, next

time you’re sitting in your dorm and doom scrolling on Tik Tok after a hard day, try journaling

your thoughts and emotions, as you could be transported down a road of self- discovery.