Lili Reinhart’s Perfect PR Equation

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How Reinhart made her mark

Lili Reinhart is most known for her role as Betty Cooper in Riverdale, based on Archie’s

Comics. Since then, Reinhart has been in a plethora of new projects, promoting them in unique

and successful ways. Most recently, Lili Reinhart has made waves with her press tour for the

movie The Love Hypothesis.

If you’ve been following Lili Reinhart on social media, you know she has a talent for

promoting her projects. It seems like every couple of months Reinhart has a new viral moment.

She has a history of making any public appearance a marketing opportunity and topic of

conversation. She promotes her skincare brand, a new TV show, or a new movie in the most

subtle, yet impactful ways. Reinhart gives her all in her press tours.

Lili Reinhart was promoting her movie Forbidden Fruits less than a year before she

completed her press tour for The Love Hypothesis. This movie had a small budget, so the

promotion had a small budget as well, but that did not stop Reinhart from making an immense

difference in the publicity the film got. Once again, every public appearance she made sparked

conversations everywhere. She brought back a sort of 2000s chic by wearing graphic crop-tees

with phrases on them. A few images of her wearing these t-shirts went viral for being

controversial and relatable. Following her amazing Y2K press tour of the horror-comedy

Forbidden Fruits, Reinhart got straight back to work a little over 6 months later with the Love

Hypothesis press tour.

With a larger budget, it’s amazing to see what Reinhart and others have been able to

accomplish on this press tour. She’s done dozens of interviews alone and accompanied by her

co-star, Tom Bateman. She has also taken to TikTok and had her costars make videos with her.

Still, Reinhart wasn’t done with the press there. Attempting to appeal to Gen Z, she appeared on

Brittany Broski’s “Royal Court,” the “In Your Dreams With Owen Thiele” podcast, “Hot Ones

Versus,” Vanity Fair’s Lie Detector Test, and many more videos that can be found on YouTube.

She also made guest appearances on talkshows, including The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy

Fallon, and The Drew Barrymore Show.

I’ve seen so many clips of her interviews on my feed, but perhaps her most effective—

and my favorite part of her PR campaign—are her fashion statements. The Love Hypothesis is a

romantic comedy based on a book of the same name. To honor this genre of movies, Reinhart

has been dedicating her outfits to specific characters in classic rom-coms. She has actually worn

some of these outfits in her interviews, adding to the conversation and allowing her to speak

about her intentions and strategy.

Reinhart wore a sleek yellow dress that paid homage to Kate Hudson who played Andie

Anderson in the beloved rom-com How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. This was her first look that

she dedicated a post to on Instagram and it accumulated over 4 million likes and almost 90k

shares. She was also seen wearing a stunning gown inspired by Drew Barrymore as Danielle de

Barbarac in Ever After: A Cinderella Story which I unfortunately have not seen, but still feel is

appropriate to mention nonetheless. Reinhart continued this trend of tributes by wearing a brown,

lace-trimmed dress inspired by Jenna Rink played by Jennifer Garner in 13 Going on 30. She

even wore the exact polka-dotted coat that Jennifer Garner wore in the movie. This reference was

even more fitting because she wore the outfit shortly after her own 30th birthday. A classic,

monochromatic lavender dress was up next in the wardrobe. This dress was a re-creation of the

dress Sandra Bullock wore as Gracie Hart wore in “Miss Congeniality.” Funny enough, she wore

this dress on “Hot Ones Versus,” which I feel is something Gracie Hart would totally do.

Though all of these looks were gorgeous, my favorite one was definitely when she paid

homage to the late Brittany Murphy. She wore the 2002 archival Blumarine dress that was

covered in flowers and glitter that Brittany Murphy wore as Molly Gunn in Uptown Girls. The

dress was vibrant and nostalgic, and the tribute was so tasteful that it had to be my favorite.

Reinhart has been getting comparisons to Brittany Murphy since the start of her career, so this

seemed like a perfect full circle moment to conclude this rather successful press tour.

As someone studying public relations, I am obsessed with what her PR team is doing for

this movie and I can only hope that more teams take note of this success and adopt some of the

same techniques. The iconic throwbacks are great news to fans young and old(er), and you can’t

talk about these references without mentioning her new movie. Genius. I mean, what’s a press

tour without fashion at the forefront? Rom-coms in my opinion are fundamentally important to

contributing to new fashion eras, and Lili Reinhart clearly understands this important detail.

Seeing any portion of this PR campaign will prompt you to talk about iconic rom-coms and their

even more iconic looks in the movies, boosting The Love Hypothesis in that conversation. Lili

Reinhart knows exactly who her target audience is and how to appeal to them. Reinhart and her

team had the power, understanding, and the strategy to turn what started as a press tour into a full

blown PR campaign, and an impressive one at that.