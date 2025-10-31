Immunity-Boosting Drink: Prevent Getting Caught in Flu Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Suffolk chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fall is hands down one of the best seasons of the year (especially in Boston), but there is one obstacle, flu season! It is recommended by doctors to get flu shots during early fall because of flu season being not too far away. We all know some of the best activities take place during the fall, so in order to be able to participate in all the fun fall activities, try this immunity boosting drink full of antioxidants,anti-inflammatory and immunity-supporting ingredients!

Ingredients:

-1 green tea bag

-1 ginger or peppermint tea bag

-½ lemon

-½ tsp ground ginger

-1 tsp honey

-¼ tsp turmeric powder

-Sprinkle of cinnamon

-Pinch of black pepper

-Optional: Splash of apple cider or orange juice for some extra flavor

Serving size: 1 large mug

Directions:

1. Heat up 1½ cups of water in a microwave-safe mug.

2. Add green tea bag and ginger (or peppermint) tea bag, and let sit for 3-5 minutes.

3. Add in the ginger, turmeric, cinnamon, and black pepper, and stir.

4. Squeeze in the lemon and add honey for a yummy taste.

5. Add in the optional ingredients: splash of apple cider or orange juice.

6. Sip till warm and enjoy!

This drink is soothing, nutrient-rich, budget-friendly and perfect for college students living in dorms

where appliances may be limited.