From Cape Cod to Boston: How a Short Move Sparked a Big Social Shift

Growing up on Cape Cod, I was surrounded by a unique blend of small-town charm and a

vibrant cultural environment. Although it’s a small island, my high school brought together

students from across eastern Massachusetts, exposing me to a wide variety of people and

perspectives. I’ve always been a people person, and through both school and work, I’ve formed

meaningful connections with several interesting individuals.



Living in Eastern Massachusetts, I visited Boston often before college. My family and I enjoyed

Red Sox games, exploring museums, and spending time with our large Italian family in the

North End. However, actually living in Boston has been a transformative experience, toughening

me socially, emotionally, and physically. On the Cape, I would walk outside to the soothing

sounds of birds and the scent of the ocean. In Boston, I step out into the fast-paced city, greeted

by honking horns, shouting, and the remnants of the night before.



On the Cape, I mostly traveled by car, but in Boston, I rely on the T for getting around, which

has increased my socialization. I interact with MBTA workers, chat with people at the station,

and meet fellow travelers on the train. This experience has made me more independent and

confident in my decision-making. I’ve grown to embrace the city’s walkability, especially in

areas around Suffolk’s campus like Boston Common and Downtown Crossing. These spaces

foster a sense of community and cultural identity. As research by Arup, an engineering and

design organization, explains, “Conceiving streets as places for people, rather than functional

links for cars, enhances a sense of place and builds collective memory.”



My first year in Boston was challenging due to severe health issues that affected my energy and

ability to socialize. I often felt too fatigued to participate in the typical first-year experience.

Regaining mental or physical health can be incredibly challenging without support from others,

so friendship is vital in college, as your family may not be located near Boston. This year, I’m

healthier and happier, with a renewed focus on self-care, sleep, and mental well-being. I run

daily with friends in the Commons, wind down with journaling, and my social interactions now

feel natural rather than forced.



Moving to Boston can feel like a big step, but you’re not alone. Whether you’re coming from

thousands of miles away or living just down the street, many Suffolk students are in the same

boat. Everyone here has a unique background and life story. It’s important to take the time to

interact with people, whether they’re familiar faces or new ones. By doing so, you can experience

not only friendship but also the kindness and knowledge that others bring to the table.

Moving from the Cape to Boston has been one of the most significant steps in my life. Despite

coming from a small town, I’ve learned how connections can thrive in a big city. For anyone new

to the city, a class, or a dorm, take the extra step to say hello, as the person next to you might just

become your best friend.