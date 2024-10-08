From Cape Cod to Boston: How a Short Move Sparked a Big Social Shift

Growing up on Cape Cod, I was surrounded by a unique blend of small-town charm and a
vibrant cultural environment. Although it’s a small island, my high school brought together
students from across eastern Massachusetts, exposing me to a wide variety of people and
perspectives. I’ve always been a people person, and through both school and work, I’ve formed
meaningful connections with several interesting individuals.
Living in Eastern Massachusetts, I visited Boston often before college. My family and I enjoyed
Red Sox games, exploring museums, and spending time with our large Italian family in the
North End. However, actually living in Boston has been a transformative experience, toughening
me socially, emotionally, and physically. On the Cape, I would walk outside to the soothing
sounds of birds and the scent of the ocean. In Boston, I step out into the fast-paced city, greeted
by honking horns, shouting, and the remnants of the night before.
On the Cape, I mostly traveled by car, but in Boston, I rely on the T for getting around, which
has increased my socialization. I interact with MBTA workers, chat with people at the station,
and meet fellow travelers on the train. This experience has made me more independent and
confident in my decision-making. I’ve grown to embrace the city’s walkability, especially in
areas around Suffolk’s campus like Boston Common and Downtown Crossing. These spaces
foster a sense of community and cultural identity. As research by Arup, an engineering and
design organization, explains, “Conceiving streets as places for people, rather than functional
links for cars, enhances a sense of place and builds collective memory.”
My first year in Boston was challenging due to severe health issues that affected my energy and
ability to socialize. I often felt too fatigued to participate in the typical first-year experience.
Regaining mental or physical health can be incredibly challenging without support from others,
so friendship is vital in college, as your family may not be located near Boston. This year, I’m
healthier and happier, with a renewed focus on self-care, sleep, and mental well-being. I run
daily with friends in the Commons, wind down with journaling, and my social interactions now
feel natural rather than forced.
Moving to Boston can feel like a big step, but you’re not alone. Whether you’re coming from
thousands of miles away or living just down the street, many Suffolk students are in the same
boat. Everyone here has a unique background and life story. It’s important to take the time to
interact with people, whether they’re familiar faces or new ones. By doing so, you can experience
not only friendship but also the kindness and knowledge that others bring to the table.
Moving from the Cape to Boston has been one of the most significant steps in my life. Despite
coming from a small town, I’ve learned how connections can thrive in a big city. For anyone new
to the city, a class, or a dorm, take the extra step to say hello, as the person next to you might just
become your best friend.