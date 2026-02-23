Five Things I’m Doing Right Now to Prevent End-of-Semester Burnout

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Suffolk chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s so easy to get caught up in the groove of being a student that you might forget to take care of your future self, or at least I know I did, especially during freshman year. I left my assignments for the last minute, I stayed up late and didn’t prioritize myself at times, and felt as if I needed to reach all my academic goals regardless of what my mind and body were telling me. Here is a list of five things I’ve been practicing since my sophomore year that have helped me stay academically motivated and energized throughout the entire year. Now, as a junior, I can definitely say these have helped me feel better about my physical and mental health, and I’m staying on track in school.