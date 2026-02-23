Five Things I’m Doing Right Now to Prevent End-of-Semester Burnout

It’s so easy to get caught up in the groove of being a student that you might forget to take care of your future self, or at least I know I did, especially during freshman year. I left my assignments for the last minute, I stayed up late and didn’t prioritize myself at times, and felt as if I needed to reach all my academic goals regardless of what my mind and body were telling me. Here is a list of five things I’ve been practicing since my sophomore year that have helped me stay academically motivated and energized throughout the entire year. Now, as a junior, I can definitely say these have helped me feel better about my physical and mental health, and I’m staying on track in school.
- Prioritizing sleep
-
I always get at least eight hours of sleep every night. I make sure to complete my homework and chores like dishes and laundry before 8:00 pm. This way, I give myself enough time to wind down by watching a show, journaling, listening to music, or even just hanging out with my roommates. I get into bed by 10:30/11:00 pm so that I get my full eight hours. This ensures that I’m fully rested the next day, helping me stay focused in class.
- Self-Care
-
Put yourself first! If I know I’m going to have a week full of homework and responsibilities, I carve out time throughout the days to focus on myself. For example, daily exercise like walking and weightlifting makes me feel rejuvenated and overall better about myself. It’s important to remember that it is okay to slow down and listen to your body.
- Attending Every Class
-
I know. The middle of the semester sometimes feels manageable, and skipping one or two classes won’t hurt, but it does. Once I skip one class, skipping another doesn’t sound too bad, but after doing this, I fall into a toxic routine of missing out on learning opportunities and, most importantly, classwork. Skipping just one class can throw you off routine and make you feel behind, making it harder to get back into routine for the next couple of days or even weeks.
- Reviewing Classwork Outside of Class
-
Our professors always tell us to do this, but I didn’t start until my sophomore year, and I’m not talking about reviewing notes for a quiz or exam, but literally going over the work you did or learned on your own time. I like to make myself a fun drink, like an iced chai (makes it more bearable), and review the day’s classwork. I find it easiest to do it right after class (if I have time) or during my wind-down time before bed.
- Me Day
-
This one is my favorite. I choose one day of the week that I know I’m not gonna need to get anything done. Usually, it’s a weekend, and I do whatever will make me the happiest and most fulfilled. For me, it’s sleeping in, going to the gym, taking an everything shower, binge watching movies while journaling, and watercoloring. Find what is fun for you and do it!