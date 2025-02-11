4 Carrie Bradshaw Quotes That Prove Being Single Is a Blessing in Disguise

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Suffolk chapter.

Let’s be real. If you are reading this on Valentine’s Day, you’re single. So, I hope this article is

reaching the target audience it’s supposed to reach.

TO BE HONEST, I am currently going through a breakup. The girl in my school club, my

roommate, and her friends are all in the same boat. For the past weekend, I’ve been

binge-watching Sex in the City, so if you’re really going through it lately, here are 4 quotes that I

found in the show that help lift my spirits.

“The most exciting, challenging, and significant relationship of all is the one you have

with yourself.”

Self-love is an intangible experience of getting into a state of mind where you are focusing on

yourself. After a while, if the love you give doesn’t work out and you’re starting to give that love

back to YOU, eventually, you’ll realize that no one else can offer the same love you give.

Therefore, their loss.

“ Maybe, you have to let go of who you were to become who you will be.”

What do you imagine your dream life after university will be like? I’m sure that every student

attending Suffolk has a professional goal for themselves. Fortunately, in order to become who

you want to be, you have to untie yourself from people who no longer serve you or someone

who does not see your values. Focus on yourself and your degrees; the day you walk into

Suffolk compared to the last day you will walk out, you will not even recognize yourself!

“ It’s not about finding love, it’s about creating a life that makes you happy, whether

you’re single or in a relationship.”

Look, breakups are painful, but they also set new standards for what we want in the next

chapter. We learn from our past relationships—like not giving too much of ourselves too soon. If

you and your ex are on speaking terms, you need to be okay with or without them. After my

breakup, I made an oath to myself: I would never be the girl who constantly talks about her

boyfriend. Just no, I refuse to be boring. The focus isn’t on needing someone else, but on

building a life that brings you joy and fulfillment, with or without a partner.

“ Maybe our girlfriends are our soulmates, and guys are just people to have fun with ”

There are no words to explain the empowering spirit of girlhood/womanhood. I just moved to the

States (from Canada) not longer than a month ago and I can not describe how someone I barely

knew can be so supportive. There is nothing more humiliating than getting dumped during a

time of change. But, I want to shout out to all the women who are reading my stories or listened

to me cry on the phone. I wanted to THANK YOU for taking me back to girlhood, it’s been

peaceful and I think I’m going to enjoy it for a while.