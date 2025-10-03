TOP 5 PRODUCTS YOU NEED TO ADD TO YOUR SELF-CARE REGIMEN

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SUBR chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The cliché saying “you look good, you feel good” has been proven true! Maintaining good personal hygiene goes beyond simply looking put together, it plays a vital role in protecting our health, boosts our confidence, and makes us feel more comfortable. Over the years I have tested hundreds of products in search of the best of the best self-care products. All the hygiene products in this article smell good, are effective, and affordable which check off all the boxes. These products are not picked from trends but tried and true products that I repurchase all throughout the year. From foaming face wash, to glossy lip combos, I have narrowed down a list of the top five hygiene products you must have in your selfcare regimen. Whether you are refreshing your routine or just curious, these products will leave you feeling clean and fresh throughout the day. Let’s dive into the top 5 hygienic products you will not want to go without!

1. La Roche Posay Toleriane Purifying Foaming Face Wash

I discovered the La Roche Posay foaming facial wash about a year ago and I have purchased no other face wash since! It is perfect for normal to oily skin as it gently cleanses away dirt, oil, and makeup after a long day. This face wash will leave your skin feeling refreshed without stripping your skin of its natural oils.

2. Ruby Kisses Hydrating Lip Oil

This lip oil has come to my rescue a million times when my lips were in desperate need of hydration. It has a long-lasting shine, it’s not sticky, and makes my whole face instantly look awake. It feels like lip balm but looks like lip gloss, so you get the best of both worlds. Not to mention the unbeatable price point of only $2.99 at most beauty supply stores.

3. EOS Body Lotion

We know her, we love her, the silky-smooth EOS body lotion. This lightweight, moisturizing body lotion smells amazing no matter which scent you get. My personal favorite, coconut waters pairs well with all my vanilla scents and keeps my skin soft and hydrated all throughout the day!

4. Equate Body Oil Gel

The equate body oil gel will have you glistening all throughout the day and night without leaving a greasy feel. I personally like to mix the EOS body lotion with the body oil for the perfect combination of moisture and shine. This gel also doubles as a shave gel, so you get the most bang for your buck with this holy grail product.

5. Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay Mask

If you are in need of a detox for your scalp or pores, this Aztec clay mask is for you! It is my go-to when my skin needs some extra TLC or to vanish breakouts overnight. This mighty mask will draw out all impurities from your skin leaving it feeling soft and brand new after just one use! Be sure to follow up with a good facial moisturizer and then enjoy your baby soft skin.