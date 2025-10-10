SEASON OF SERVICE: GIVING BACK THIS FALL

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SUBR chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When you think of fall, what comes to mind? For many it’s the coziness of the atmosphere, the smell of pumpkin spice, the excitement for Halloween, and eagerness for warm gatherings with family and friends. It’s very important to remember what this season is all about, which is giving and spreading kindness. Many people tend to forget about the struggling communities that are fighting to stay warm and fed. This year, I challenge you to make a difference in your community!

Regardless of how big or small the gesture is, just do it. Consider a giveaway, gather your family and friends and have everyone buy one meaningful item. These meaningful items can include socks, blankets, toiletries, non-perishable snacks, and/or a hot meal. These small gestures can be life changing for those in need. They can be delivered to a homeless shelter or just a well-known area of homelessness. Create care packages for as few as 10 people or as many as 50. This helps them feel seen and supported, you’ll leave feeling accomplished, generous, and compassionate.

5 Essentials to Include in a Fall Care Package:

Cozy socks and blankets: During this time, the weather can be between chilly and warm. Warm items are highly suggested. Simple fleece blankets you can find at a dollar store. This provides warmth and comfort during cold/warm weather.

Toiletries: Travel size toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, and deodorant. To stay fresh and clean throughout the day.

Non-Perishable snacks: Chips, granola bars, trail mix, water, crackers, etc.

Hot meal: Prepare a hot meal for them to enjoy! Even left over Thanksgiving meals that may go to waste can be given away. Holiday season meals can include roast, mashed potatoes, and your choice of veggies. Place them in to go boxes and include a nice sweet handwritten note to encourage them.

Taking a little time to give back reminds us that fall is about more than cozy nights and pumpkin spice. Organizing a small giveaway with just friends and/or family doesn’t require much money. Just a willingness to come together and spread kindness and warmth to those in need. This season, I challenge you to redefine what it means to give!