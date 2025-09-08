NEW ME, NEW SEMESTER  

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SUBR chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The late nights, hanging out with friends, and nice weather sound good until you’re reminded of the upcoming fall semester. Whether you’re an in-state student or you’re coming from out of-state, transitioning from home to college is a shift in energy that can be met with opportunities and challenges. The beginning of the semester can be exciting with welcome week and the eagerness of being on campus, but as weeks go on… Responsibilities start to build up leaving some students feeling overwhelmed and, in many instances, homesick. Allowing yourself a reset to create a consistent routine, healthy habits, and new goals is important to adding to your journey in this transition. Hands down, fall semester is a very exciting time for college students and offers a chance to balance your academics with wellness and staying in touch with on and off campus events. Walking into this new season with a positive mindset ensures that you will be set up for success during one of the hardest times of the academic school year.

Prioritizing You

Your mental and physical health should be top priority. Although, it can be hard to prioritize yourself with class, extracurriculars, and for some jobs or internships. If you feel yourself getting too overworked many colleges provide resources that you can use free of cost, such as counseling centers, support groups, and orgs that host wellness events. Allowing yourself to engage and take part in these services encourages a healthy routine. You can create a healthy space in your room for you to practice mindfulness, whether through meditation, journaling, or prayer. Just five to ten minutes daily can minimize anxiety and help your concentration. In addition, keeping your diet balanced is essential for your overall well-being. Fruits, proteins, and veggies support your energy and immune health. For any resources for my fellow jags, you can use this link https://www.subr.edu/page/4182,

Academic Reset

As the fall semester progresses, many students can experience burn out and fall behind on assignments. Before it gets bad, a reset can allow you to reflect on the semester so you can make changes that will help you stay on track. The library is a great place to start, taking advantage of the tutoring services which will help you with any questions or extra help you may need for any class. Additionally, meeting with your academic advisor monthly can help you stay on top of your classes and answer any questions you may have. Time management is crucial; you can start off by creating a schedule whether it’s writing it down in a notebook or using digital planners, the options are endless to finding what works for you. Staying engaged in class can help you understand the material better and strengthen relationships with your professors. To add, checking in with yourself regularly can help you adjust what does and doesn’t work for you, this can reduce the possibility of burn out. Allowing yourself to reset academically doesn’t mean you can’t have fun, it creates a routine that allows your mental health, campus life, social life, and academics coexist with structure reducing stress.

Connecting With Your Campus

College has a lot to offer, you will notice yourself growing and finding new interests you didn’t know were there. Whether it’s sports, arts, music, Student Government Association, etc. There is plenty of orgs out there that can help you build leadership skills and find like-minded people that can turn into life-long friendships. Fall semester is within football season and going to games can encourage you to feel more connected to your campus and build school spirit. Furthermore, many schools thrive on tradition and you being a student there participating in traditions is a reminder that you are a part of something big and meaningful. It might feel hard to build connections in college but try not to overthink it, starting a study group in your class is a great way to start, networking can take you far.

And with that being said, fall semester sets the tone for your academic school year, keep in mind the choices you make can shape your journey. Prioritizing wellness and balance will help you stay strong and centered. You’ve got this!