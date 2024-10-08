Midterm Survival Guide: How some Southern University Students Prepare for Success

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SUBR chapter.

Have a Midterm approaching? No worries take a breath prepare for your success.

October brings a shift in energy at Southern University and A&M college especially for women balancing academics, extracurriculars, and personal life as midterms approach. The pressure is on, but many students are stepping up their study game while finding ways to manage stress.

Balancing Academics and Extracurriculars

For senior Savannah Williams, the countdown to graduation adds extra weight to midterms. “I’ve had to juggle my classes, RA duties, and leadership roles, all while preparing for exams,” she shared. Savannah, who serves as Treasurer of Her Campus, says organization is key. “I live by my planner—without it, I’d be lost.” The stress of midterms isn’t just about the tests themselves but also about managing time effectively. Students involved in campus organization find themselves doubling down on responsibilities. According to a 2019 study by the American College Health Association, over 85% of female college students reported feeling overwhelmed by their academic workload at some point during the school year.

Self-Care and Mental Health Resources

As academic demands rise, mental health becomes a priority for many women on campus. A mindful tip for students, incorporate short, mindful breaks into their study routine. Taking just 10-15 minutes to disconnect from schoolwork, practice deep breathing, or engage in light physical activity can significantly reduce anxiety and improve focus.

While being a student on campus there are resources provided to students enrolled. For example, The Southern University Counseling Center offers workshops on time management, stress relief, and self-care. The Counseling Center offers free services to all enrolled students, including individual and group counseling sessions.

It’s no surprise that self-care has become a vital practice.

Saige Pelichet* is a senior Psychology major, also enrolled at Southern University and A&M, “I make sure to take at least one hour a day to unplug and do something for myself, whether it’s a walk around campus or catching up with friends,” said senior Saige Pelichet.

A study conducted by the American Psychological Association found that women, particularly in college, are more likely to experience higher levels of academic stress than their male counterparts. This stress can stem from balancing academic workloads, societal expectations, and other life pressures, further underscoring the importance of developing effective wellness routines.

Study Strategies for Success

Women on campus are sharing their study tips through social media and peer networks. Taniya Nichols* is a senior Agriculture major, also enrolled at Southern University and A&M, “I’ve been going to study groups in the library,” said senior Taniya Nichols. “It’s easier when I’m not doing it alone.”

Additionally, many students are turning to online resources like Quizlet for extra support in preparing for midterms. “I’m relying on both my professors’ office hours and YouTube tutorials for my online lab class,” Nichols added, emphasizing that a variety of resources are available for students needing different kinds of academic assistance.

Looking Ahead

Despite the pressure, women at Southern University are proving they can rise to the challenge. Whether it’s through structured routines, seeking out mental health support, or leveraging technology, they’re finding ways to stay on top of their studies. As Williams put it, “Midterms are tough, but we’ve been through so much already. We’ve got this.”