KEEPING IT REAL: HOW TO STAY TRUE TO YOURSELF IN A WORLD FULL OF PEER PRESSURE

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SUBR chapter.

“The biggest challenge of life is to be yourself in a world that is trying to make you like everyone else.”- Richard Flotron. Peer pressure is defined as the influence to do the same things as other people of the same age group. Everyday we’re faced with decisions to make that could alter our lives in just an instant. Having a strong sense of self and integrity is key to making, avoiding, or denying these decisions. In today’s world where trends become doctrine, social media is a rulebook, and people sway socially like the wind, where do you stand? It’s important to know your worth, set appropriate boundaries, and unapologetically be yourself. Taking the time to reflect on what affects your actions or decision-making is an opportunity for personal growth. Wondering how to stay true to yourself in all aspects of your life? Here are 5 tips to help you do so:

1. Know Your Values and Stand by Them

Who you are and what you believe is what makes each of us unique. When you’re clear on the things that you stand for it’s easier to make the right decisions that are best for you. If you find yourself in a situation where you are questioning your values or beliefs, remember you have the power to advocate for yourself, or even remove yourself from the situation. For example: You’re a college student who values academic success and personal growth. Your friends invite you to an outing on the night before an important exam, but you know staying up late could affect your performance. You feel conflicted. In this instance, the conflict you feel is an indicator to prioritize your goals. Politely decline the invitation and suggest spending time together after the exam. If you choose this option, not only have you maintained your academic goals, but you’ve shown your friends respectfully that you’re intentional about them. You didn’t even have to compromise who you are!

2. Surround Yourself with Authentic People

Finding friends who you genuinely connect with can be a struggle. Although, you don’t have to search for someone who is exactly like you. You’d be surprised what good friendships can form between people who have different personalities, are from different walks of life, and have different interests. Something that you should seek in people is authenticity! Connecting with people who are true to themselves indicates they are confident in themselves and can embrace others. Find people who accept and uplift you. Therefore, making it easier to stay grounded in yourself and not feel the pressure to conform to their lifestyles.

3. Trust your Intuition

“Intuition doesn’t tell you what you want to hear, it tells you what you need to hear.”- Sonia Choquette. Personally, I trust my heart over my mind in certain situations. You know that feeling of uncertainty you get, yet you just don’t know why you feel that way? That’s your intuition and it’s okay to use it. Some even like to call it their personal superpower! If something doesn’t feel right, trust your instincts and let it guide your decision making. When you’re true to yourself, you believe in yourself, which is a powerful thing. In terms of peer pressure, no one can force you to do anything unless you allow it. Believing in yourself allows you to make decisions that mirror your identity.

4. Set Boundaries with Confidence

Have you ever felt obligated to do something for someone because of your friendship, relationship, or connection with them? Being a dependable person is an honorable trait to possess, but you must prioritize your own well-being. Give yourself permission to redefine your boundaries and limits. Picture this: Some of your friends constantly ask you to cover their share during group outings. While you want to be supportive, you have your own budget to stick to. Consider setting this boundary with, “I’m happy to hang out, but I need to stick to my budget, so I can’t cover anyone else’s expenses.” Considering this approach lets you express yourself in a clear way and protects your financial well-being. Essentially, no means no and don’t feel bad about utilizing it in your vocabulary.

5. Celebrate what makes You Unique

“What sets you apart can sometimes feel like a burden and it’s not. And a lot of the time it’s what makes you great!”- Emma Stone. Every person has insecurities or flaws, for there is no perfect person. The question is, are there flaws or strengths you possess that others don’t. Are you too quiet or are you a thoughtful listener? Are you not popular, or do you have a small group of genuine friends? Do you make mistakes, or have you had opportunities to learn, grow, and become stronger? Embrace yourself completely as it is the best form of self-love! The more you own every aspect of you, the less likely you are to succumb to peer pressure. Nurture your personality, passion, and individuality, for it is your responsibility to show up for yourself. Celebrating yourself isn’t an act of cockiness, but rather a strong appreciation of everything that makes you who you are.

If you’ve ever felt that you’ve had no choice but to follow the suggestions of others, may you now realize that you have another option. It’s greater than any other idea, recommendation, or demand someone else can give you. Simply, be you! Embrace who you are and let your light shine daily. Remember that you have the right to reject things you are uncomfortable with, and you have the right to accept things that align with who you are. There is power in self-confidence, so use it in everything you do. In a world full of peer pressure to fit in, the real power lies in staying out, so stay true, stay bold, and always stay you.