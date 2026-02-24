  HOW TO STAY FOCUSED IN COLLEGE

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SUBR chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Trying to balance college and your outside life may come as a struggle, especially as a freshman, because you’re transitioning from high school to college. There are going to be times when you feel as if you have a lot on your plate. There are times when you’re going to fall behind, and that’s ok. Staying focused in college is easier when you have the right tools in place. Some helpful tips include getting a planner, communicating effectively, prioritizing yourself, and putting important things first. It’s okay to have fun in college, explore, make friends, and discover who you really are.

GETTING A PLANNER

When it comes to staying on top of your work in college, having a planner is one of the best tools you can use. A planner makes it easier for you to plan your day and get your assignments done. It also helps you make time for yourself and avoid overlapping schoolwork and activities. Staying organized can help you feel more in control of your schedule.

COMMUNICATION

Communication plays a big role in college because no one automatically knows what you are thinking, what you are going through, or what you may be struggling with. When you need help, reach out to someone who can support you. Even with your teachers, communicate with them if you won’t be able to make it to class or need extra help. Always speak up for yourself because you are your own best advocate.

PRIORITIZING YOURSELF

Don’t forget that your health comes first. It’s okay to take time for yourself. Don’t overwork yourself, and don’t let anyone get into your head and try to tell you otherwise. If you begin to feel overwhelmed, try talking to someone you trust and focus on completing one thing at a time.

PUTTING IMPORTANT THINGS FIRST

It’s okay to party and have fun, but it’s also important to make sure your work is done first. You can’t enjoy college if you are falling behind academically. The minute you get all your work out of the way, you’ll feel like more relaxed and confident. Managing your time wisely is one of the best ways to keep your grades up while still enjoying your college experience.