HOW TO MAKE TIME FOR YOURSELF IN BETWEEN YOUR BUSY COLLEGE SCHEDULE

Do you often feel yourself getting burnt out from your busy schedule? If you are like me, college is an important yet very busy part of our lives. Between your daily classes and being involved around campus, things can get hectic fast. This is why it is essential to take time for yourself to do the things you enjoy that isn’t an obligation. Sometimes we can get so caught up on the things we need to get done and leave zero room to take a breath of fresh air. Taking the time for yourself should be a necessity as a college student, mental health is important, and it is a priority in your life. So, if you feel like you need to take a walk, have a self-care day, or even something as simple as scrolling on TikTok, do it. College should be a priority but putting yourself first is what truly matters.

Three ways to be available for yourself:

1. Make time for yourself by going outside and grounding yourself. The sun is a wonderful way to relax and take a breath of fresh air. Fresh air can be a great way to rejuvenate yourself after a long week of a busy schedule. Sometimes we just need to get out of our rooms and touch some grass!

2. Make time for yourself by taking yourself out on a date. Sometimes we just need to do something fun and spend time with ourselves. Spending time alone with ourselves not only helps us learn who we are, but really see ourself in a different light by loving who you are.

3. Lastly, a great way to have some me time would be to go out and reward yourself. We work so hard all throughout the week, we just need some self-reflection of how proud we are of ourselves. Something simple like buying your favorite cappuccino, getting yourself a bouquet of flowers, or spending your money on a new perfume you wanted are perfect ways to reward yourself.

Don’t be so hard on yourself, after a long week or even a long day find some time to enjoy you!