HE’S JUST NOT THAT INTO YOU: WHAT WE WISH WE KNEW SOONER

No one warns you about the pain that comes with liking someone who only shows up halfway. It may start perfectly at first, but then come the delayed replies, canceled plans, and energy that never quite matches yours. Somehow, we learn to tolerate it. You convince yourself that they’re too busy, stressed, or simply not good at communication. So, as you make up excuses for them, you try to hold onto the good moments to escape reality. But slowly, the confusion starts to fog your judgment and begins to replace clarity or even hope. The thing is, the part that hurts the most isn’t the rejection.

What we wish we knew sooner is that real interest looks like consistency, not confusion. Someone who is genuinely into you will not have you questioning your worth. They make you feel seen, valued, and loved. They follow through. They communicate clearly. You should never have to beg a man to do anything because, if we’re being honest, “if he wanted to, he would.” They heard you the first time when you communicated how you felt. Over-communicating is a sign of begging, and if you feel as though you have to keep reminding him to do the bare minimum, then maybe he’s not that into you. You should never have to convince someone to care. And if you feel like you do, that’s already your answer.

Still, many of us stay because of hope. We hope they’ll change or finally see things the way we do. But in reality, we tend to fall for someone’s potential instead of their patterns. We cling to a version of them that we see in the rare good moments and then try to convince ourselves that they will become that version eventually. But the truth is, we fear walking away because it feels like we’re giving up. But in actuality, it’s choosing peace. Love is not supposed to feel like anxiety or emotional uncertainty. It should not leave you guessing where you stand. Confusion is not chemistry. Clarity is.

The hardest lesson is not realizing that he wasn’t that into you. It’s realizing that you deserve so much better. So this is where growth comes in. Growth can only happen the moment you stop chasing someone who won’t choose you and start choosing yourself instead. Walking away does not mean you didn’t care. It just means you finally cared about yourself and chose to let go. The right person will never have you questioning your place in their life. They will make you feel safe, seen, wanted, and chosen. And that is the kind of love you should never settle for.