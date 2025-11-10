HERBAL TEAS FOR EVERY MOOD: WHICH ONE MATCHES YOUR COLLEGE ROUTINE?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SUBR chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

TEA. Not only is it a drink, but it is also a statement. Whether it is your outfit, makeup, hair, or overall aura, being tea is top tier. While looking tea on the outside is fun, your health must be tea as well. Let us discuss the several types of herbal teas and how they can help you feel and look your best from the inside out.

Peppermint Tea: Best for energy, focus, and digestion. This is a natural caffeine that helps with headaches, bloating, and post-meal sluggishness. Peppermint Tea is best when you are trying to study. Chamomile Tea: Best for sleep, relaxation, and anxiety. This tea helps soothe nerves and helps ease stomach cramps or tension headaches. Chamomile Tea is best when you are trying to unwind. Ginger Tea: Best for immunity, nausea, and cramps. During the colder seasons, this tea helps keep your immune system strong. It is great for an upset stomach and period pains. Ginger Tea has a natural warmth that will help with fatigue or soreness. Lemon Balm Tea: Best for focus, mood, and stress. This tea helps keep your mind calm but still alert. It can reduce anxiety and help improve concentration. Lemon Balm Tea is best whenever you are trying to relax but still stay productive. Rooibos Tea: Best for antioxidants, skin health, and energy. This tea is caffeine-free, and rich in minerals and antioxidants. Rooibos Tea helps support skin and overall wellness.

Whether it is for your anxiety, concentration, or period cramps; one of these should be able to help you feel good inside and out, which is tea for me.