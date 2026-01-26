GYM BEGINNER GUIDE: DO’S AND DONT’S

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SUBR chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It is time to finally get to that gym this year! Many people struggle with anxiety and lack knowledge when they first arrive at the gym. It’s easy to overthink in a place you’re unfamiliar with. The feeling of not knowing where to start or how can be scary. Luckily, I have been through the “new gym member” jitters and learned how to overcome it. These are some things that help me have a successful work out:

Having a Plan

When starting your workout journey, you must have a plan. Set realistic boundaries for yourself and workouts that you feel comfortable doing. Don’t have this unrealistic workout routine that is hard to achieve. This can easily lack desire from you. I personally have a gym split. A gym split is different forms of work outs that you do on a certain day that targets a certain part of your body. For example, my Mondays are upper body days.

Stay Interested

To stay committed to your routine, you must enjoy it. Sometimes listening to nothing while working out can put you in a slump. Creating a playlist to keep high energy is one of the best options. If you are more into something softer to ease the mind, a podcast or audio book can do the job. Something that motivates me to work out is wearing cute gym sets. The better you feel will guide you to having a successful work out.

Food is Fuel

To exercise, you must eat. In fear of overeating or under eating a calorie deficit or calories surplus can help you manage your food. Do not be afraid to eat your calories. The food you eat gives you the energy that you will need to complete your workouts. Try to stay away from greasy foods, instead try whole foods, fruits, and vegetables. Food is supposed to taste good. There are many healthier options to try that can help you refrain from unhealthy food.

Do it for Yourself

When you first start working out, it is easy to compare yourself to others. Do not let other people’s progress intimidate you, instead let it motivate you to keep going. Remember that you are there for you. The only person you should want to impress is yourself. Being kind to yourself is the best way to work out. Remember that you always must start somewhere. Just imagine how in a couple of months how far you’ve come.

It is time to overcome that fear and be the active, strong queen you aspire to be.