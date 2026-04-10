GUIDE TO BECOMING THE BEST VERSION OF YOURSELF 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SUBR chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Ladies, it’s time to put yourself first! Self-love is the best love. This year is the year you learn your strengths, desires, and the full, true version of yourself. As a woman, it is important to be confident, grow every day, and live your life to its true potential. With a little bit of guidance and a helping hand, you will be the woman you have always aspired to be.

Affirmations

When becoming the best version of yourself, you must be kind to yourself. Daily words of affirmation help you fully appreciate yourself. Sayings like “I am beautiful” or “I am confident in my journey” put you in the right mindset to build that confidence and stability. The more you speak the affirmations into existence, the more it starts to feel real.

Boundaries

Setting boundaries is crucial to becoming the best version of yourself. That inner voice in your head telling you, “I’ll start doing better at the beginning of next month,” is what you need to avoid. The time is now. Putting off your goals and setting a later date is a setback that leads you to continue putting off objectives. Instead of having that mindset, start now. Time is very precious and needs to be used properly. Make sure to set your goals first. It’s okay to be selfish when it comes to your inner journey. Anyone or anything distracting you from being your best self isn’t good for you. Learn how to make these challenging decisions because in the long run, it will be worth it.

Consistency

Showing up for yourself every day is the best thing that you could do for yourself. This is what changes your dreams into reality. With some hard work, discipline, and trust in the process, you will be able to reach your true potential. Instead of fearing your goals, start imagining what would happen if you reached them.

It’s time to boss up, ladies! It’s time to take ignition and change for you and only you!