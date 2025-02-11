The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

1…2…3…. In and breathe out. Working out in college can be hard to accomplish. Trying to find the time between classes, homework, and studying can seem impossible. It is important to stay active, because no one wants to fall victim to college 15 well known as “freshman 15.” It is good to incorporate more than just walking from class to class in your daily routine. Staying active has several benefits such as relieving stress, boosting energy, and overall improving your health. Exercise releases endorphins which reduce stress, anxiety, and depression. It can also help with memory and concentration, making it easier to focus on studies. Also, it can help you meet new people and build a strong support system. Starting these healthy habits can create a foundation for good health and discipline. Balancing school and fitness can be challenging work, but even the lowest effort can make the biggest difference.

Dance workouts are a great way to get your body moving. You can try Zumba, Hip-Hop, or even a Belly dancing classes. If you cannot find a class to join, there are many free sources online, such as Youtube. These workouts allow you to burn calories, increase your cardiovascular health, and improve hand eye coordination. The enjoyment of this is that you can bring your friends along and it will be more exciting. Imagine you and your friends in a dance class having fun, laughing, and making core memories. You will feel more comfortable and will be able to enjoy the full experience.

Yoga is another way to squeeze in some simple movements to stretch your body. I can see how most people would assume yoga is boring or pointless, but yoga has amazing benefits. It improves flexibility, tightens your core, and helps with relaxation. One of the main requirements for yoga is being in a quiet space after a long stressful week of class, we are all begging for a little peace and quiet! You can find that in yoga, positions such as downward dog, child pose, and warrior are all poses you can be able to rewind and catch your breath. If you need a reset before you take on the week, yoga is for you.

Additionally, you have outdoor activities such as hiking, walking, or even biking. After hours of staring at the same four walls or the same computer, a change of scenery gives a fresh canvas for the eyes. These workouts engage with the whole body and strengthen muscles. Walking around campus will allow you to decompress. The things you discover on a walk are amazing. The funny thing is, it has been there all along, but now that you are slowing down, you can enjoy the beauty of your campus.

Overall, there are many ways to stay fit, even with a busy schedule you can still find a little time to take care of yourself. Get your favorite playlist, a group of your friends, and get active. The whole point of these workouts is finding enjoyment, they are not made to feel like a chore. The best part is after, you can reward yourself with a sweet treat like a smoothie.