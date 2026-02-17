FROM CAMPUS TO CROWN: PREPARING FOR A PAGEANT AS A STUDENT 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SUBR chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Leaving from a late-night pageant practice just to turn around and having to wake up in the morning for an 8 a.m. class isn’t easy. Your feet hurt, your voice is tired, and your brain is still running through walks and outfit details, but somehow, you still have to show up as a student first. When you’re trying to prepare for a pageant while in college, especially at an HBCU, life just becomes a constant balancing act between deadlines and rehearsals. Trust me, I’ve been there. I know what it takes. Let me tell you what nobody warned me about.

If you’re just on the outside looking in, pageantry looks glamorous. People see the gowns, the confidence, and the crown everyone wants. What they don’t see is the work behind it, especially while trying to maintain your academics. As a former HBCU pageant student, I’ve lived that life. I know firsthand that preparing for a pageant while being a full-time student is more than chasing a title; it’s a commitment that builds discipline beyond the spotlight.

Pageants aren’t just about representing yourself; they’re about representing your school, your community, and something bigger than you. A lot of people don’t realize that there’s an unspoken standard that comes with it. You’re expected to carry yourself right, stay active on campus, keep your grades up, and always be present. Whether you’re walking across the yard or sitting in class, people recognize you and associate you with the values of your school.

That kind of visibility can feel empowering, but it can also feel like a lot. The pressure doesn’t stop on days when you’re tired, overwhelmed, or maybe even doubting yourself. I had to remind myself that the crown didn’t decide my worth and that taking care of my mental health mattered just as much as preparation. At an HBCU, pageant queens aren’t just contestants; they’re leaders, role models, and representatives of the school. Balancing still having exams, group projects, and personal responsibilities takes more effort and intention than most people realize comes with the crown.

Preparing for a pageant while being a full-time student meant juggling a million things. I found myself studying with heels by my desk, going over interview questions between classes, and finishing assignments late after practice. I had to figure out how to manage my time, set boundaries, and realize that balance doesn’t mean doing everything perfectly.

Pageants taught me discipline, confidence, and how to handle pressure. It helped me grow, not just as a contestant, but as a student and as a woman.

Yeah, it was stressful, but the journey was worth it. Whether you win a crown or not, the skills and confidence you get last long after college. Preparing for a pageant while being a student is hard, but it also shows you what you’re capable of.