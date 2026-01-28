ESCAPING REALITY: GENERATION Z AND THE VIRTUAL WORLD

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SUBR chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a fellow member of Gen Z, sometimes considered the “Digital Generation,” we grew up during the rise of the digital era. Programmers were developing innovative technologies, games, and systems daily, shaping the world we know today. Growing up as Generation Z, we didn’t really have to learn how to use new technology, we kind of just knew. Eventually, many felt that our generation had developed an unhealthy habit with screens in such a short amount of time. As we grew older, we found peace and a sense of escapism within the digital world, due to a complex mix of social and psychological factors like upbringing and childhood traumas.

Growing and developing with technology, Generation Z experienced major effects on our outlook on life and how we went about different things. We were raised during the rise of smartphones, a handheld computer that could fit in your pocket… of course, we were intrigued and infatuated as the rest of the world was. We found ways to connect so simply through virtual communication like phone calls, texting, video calls, game chats, and even emails. Many feel we were born into the creativity and connectivity that came with the internet and technology. The digital fluency we developed made online spaces such as watching television, playing computer games, or video gaming with friends or even strangers across the country, feel comforting and natural, unlike physical spaces.

Many believe Generation Z found too much comfort in the virtual world, leading to efforts to make us less digitally dependent. Parents tried things like limiting screen time on personal devices or hosting “play days,” where television channels would go idle for most of the day in hopes of pushing the “digital generation” outside. Like many other kids, I would just change the channel… There were plenty of opportunities for children like me to go outside and enjoy the sun, but television often became an escape from the outside world, especially for those who weren’t in the best situations at home.

How were children expected to play outside 24/7 with no rest or relaxation, while also dealing with parental issues at home, behavioral issues at school, or even instances of bullying? Many of us found peace and ways to cope with unrecognized mental health issues, like anxiety, through technology. Sometimes, we can be our true selves in the virtual world. We use the internet as a safe space to escape real-life issues and freely express ourselves. Within those digital spaces we created a sense of belonging and community, something we sometimes struggle to find in the real world.

We gained a sense of shared culture all through the idea of leisure and virtual reality at such a young age. This would be considered a form of escapism but not necessarily avoidance. As kids and even young adults, we often combine the idea of real life with our virtual lives, often having things virtually that we did not have in reality. Things like fashion, music, talents, even confidence or looks. The virtual “reality” offered a sense of realism and the opportunity to be something that you felt like maybe you couldn’t have been in real life.

Many of us turned virtual realities and digital worlds as a form of mental leisure, a small escape from real life, even before we realized why the movement to encourage healthier digital habits grew, it’s still important to remember that Gen Z came up with technology. We evolved with it and continued to shape it. It will continue to play a major role in our lives as we continue to grow, not only as a generation, but as a society.