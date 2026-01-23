DISCOVERING YOUR WELLNESS ERA 101 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SUBR chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I recently discovered that many of us turn to Siri, Google, or even AI for answers to questions they can’t truly solve—like how to feel balanced, happy, or peaceful. Instead of trusting a robot, let’s talk about how you can begin your wellness era built around growth, softness, and self-care. After scrolling through TikTok’s and questioning technology sources, I found a few practical ways to begin your wellness era and revamp your personality.

The first tip is to establish a hobby. These are important to remind you of your free will to learn and should be completed in your leisure time. An example of this might be reading a book, gardening, or even yoga. Most people find these hobbies best fitted for personal pleasure rather than activities which require multiple people like card games or team sports.

The second tip is to establish a routine that you can consistently manage. For example, this can be making your bed in the morning, which is my personal favorite. I have found it to be an easy way to set the tone for my day and take some time to reset my intentions without drastically changing my everyday routine.

Final tip, you may find it helpful to journal your progression as you attempt these tips in your new era. Keep track of your progress as you get a feel for what works for you and doesn’t. If you don’t remember every day to reflect that is fine, remember the check-ins are for your personal gain.

To start your new path, you do not have to disregard your old habits immediately, being that everything comes with time. Instead, gradually feed into your interests and establish new routines that align with the person you want to become. Your new revamp into a “wellness era” is not a trend that can be followed or an answer provided by AI but can be revealed through your experience.