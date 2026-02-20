COLLEGE INTRODUCES YOU TO VERSIONS OF YOURSELF YOU’VE NEVER MET: OUTGROWING PEOPLE AND REDEFINING YOURSELF

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SUBR chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Starting college feels exciting, overwhelming, and unfamiliar all at once. Between adjusting to classes, meeting new people, and learning how to manage life on your own, it does not take long to realize that college changes you. You start noticing small shifts in how you think, what you tolerate, and what you want out of friendships and life in general, now that you are in a new era of life. Over time, a few changes have become impossible to ignore.

1. Outgrowing Friendships That No Longer Fit

One of the biggest changes college brings is realizing that not everyone is meant to stay. Friendships from high school or even early freshman year can begin to feel distant or forced. It’s not always because something bad happened, but because you’re growing in different directions. College helps you understand that outgrowing people doesn’t make you mean or a bad person; it just means you’re evolving.

2. Discovering New Interests and Comfort Zones

Attending an HBCU exposes you to so many different opportunities, activities, and experiences that go beyond the classroom. College pushes you to explore things you may have never tried before. Whether it’s attending campus events, joining organizations, or even stepping out of your comfort zone in class, you begin to learn what you actually enjoy. These experiences help shape your identity and build confidence in who you’re becoming.

3. Learning Independence and Self-Trust

Living on campus teaches independence in many ways. Managing your time, handling responsibilities, and navigating challenges on your own shows you how ready you are for the real world and how capable you really are. Late nights studying, early walks to class, and figuring things out without constant guidance help you trust yourself more each day.

College isn’t just about earning a degree; it’s about growth. It’s about learning when to hold on and when to let go, discovering who you are, and becoming comfortable with change. Every new version of yourself you meet prepares you for what’s next.