CAMPUS SAFETY TIPS

Leaving for college is such an exciting experience, we make our checklist, pick our décor but a lot of times we leave this one thing off our list… making safety a top priority. Both on and off campus women are vulnerable to danger. One way to ensure your safety is starting off with getting to know your surroundings. If you feel uncomfortable in any way, remove yourself from that place or situation and trust your instincts! Another way to protect yourself is by investing in tools like pepper spray or a taser and keeping them somewhere that is easily accessible. Train yourself on when and how to use these items because accidents do happen. Choosing two to three trusted people to have your location at all times in case of emergency can help ensure you’re safe as well. College comes with college experiences so never put your drink down at a party, never leave with a stranger, and always protect yourself during sexual intercourse. Don’t let anyone pressure you into doing anything you don’t want to do; campus safety starts by being proactive.

Sometimes your classes and schedule may not align with those around you, and you may have to walk alone at night. During those times stick to well-lit areas and always tell someone when you are leaving and when you are arriving. If you feel that you are being followed call someone immediately. Many campuses have emergency call boxes, so learn where they are located and if you cannot reach one in time call 911. It is better to be an over thinker in these situations. Communication is key, if you know you are going somewhere that is unfamiliar for you a simple check in makes a huge difference if something goes wrong.

Many colleges have safety resources that students have no idea about. Be the student that asks questions and finds out her options. From free escort services to self-defense classes, you never know what you may need in a day and time like this. Taking advantage of these options and services could potentially save your life. Encourage your friends to participate as well and create a community that looks out for each other. The more you know, the more you can prepare and the safer you will be.