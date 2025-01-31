BEST RESOURCES TO USE TO YOUR ADVANTAGE AT SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY A&M COLLEGE  

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Southern University offers many resources to help students thrive academically, socially, and professionally. Yet, many students often are unaware of all the opportunities available, leaving unused opportunities for personal and academic growth. These resources, ranging from career services to mental health programs are essential for navigating life in college. Tuition is not cheap! Most of these resources are paid from tuition fees, yet we never use them. Resources such as Career Services, Wellness Center, Library resources, and Student organizations can all help you succeed. By understanding and utilizing these resources, you enhance skills, better time management, and set yourself up for success beyond college life. It’s up to you to take the initiative as college is a transformative time in your life. Whether you are a freshman adjusting to college life or an upperclassman looking for new opportunities, campus resources assist you as you matriculate at this university.

The following is a list of valuable resources every Jag on campus should take advantage of!

Career Services Center

The Career Services Center offers resume reviews, interview preparation, and internship assistance. Genuine networking is key at HBCUs. You never know who’s in the room, your net worth is your network! Having such skills can take you far. Career fairs are also an excellent opportunity for students to work with employers, opening doors to career opportunities and internships. Always be resume ready and dress to impress when attending these events.

2. Mental Health and Wellness Services

College life can often be overwhelming, especially during the adjustment period. They offer free counseling sessions that help students maintain emotional balance. They also created a platform named “Together All Peer Consulting,” which is only for Southern University students!

3. Student Organizations and Leadership Programs

Getting involved on campus can inevitably enrich your college experience that connects you with friends that could last a lifetime. With balance, they take the stress away from college and connect you with peers who remind you of home or even the person you desire to become. Programs found on campus can also help you develop leadership skills. Numerous opportunities exist to network with peers and grow. Many organizations can help you find people on campus.

4. Library Resources

Southern University’s library is more than a place to study, it also includes school archives, and they have relaxing areas to enjoy. Additionally, librarians or student workers are available to assist with navigating the library.

Taking advantage of these resources found at Southern University can pave the way for your success beyond college life!