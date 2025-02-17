What No One Tells You About Handling College Burnout

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Even though college burnout is real, it’s rarely discussed honestly. It’s simple to feel like you’re drowning in exams, extracurricular activities, back-to-back classes, and keeping up a social life. At Stony Brook University, students balance rigorous schoolwork and campus activities with the often-overlooked task of finding time for themselves. You’re not the only one who has ever been worn out by the challenges of college life, both physically and mentally. Here’s an in-depth look at the reality of burnout and how Stony Brook students are learning to handle it.

The Academic presure is never-ending

From 8 a.m. lectures to late-night study sessions at 9 or 10 p.m., students hardly ever get a break. In competitive programs or academic fields, many feel under pressure to perform above expectations. It feels like you’re slipping behind if you’re not working continuously. Students who take 18–20 credits a semester frequently talk about how exhausting studying is and how it makes them feel guilty to try to take a break.

College is meant to be a time for socializing and creating connections in addition to academic pursuits. It might be exhausting, though, to continuously try to keep up with extracurricular activities, networking, and social gatherings. Many students have noted that there are moments when they feel like they have to decide between sleeping and spending time with their friends. I, for one, feel terrible at times when I cannot make time for my friends and must make these difficult decisions.

Finding Work-Life Balance Is a Challenge

Time management is much more difficult for students who have other obligations or part-time jobs. In the midst of working, studying, and going to class, your own personal well-being is frequently neglected. Many students have stated that they often work 20 hours a week while trying to stay on top of their classes. It can seem very draining trying to complete assignments you have to do, while working a part-time job or having to take care of the needs of others such as your grandparents, siblings, or other relatives.

How to manage Burnout

How do students manage then you might be wondering? Well, some Stony Brook students have found the following tactics to be beneficial:

1. Establishing Boundaries: It’s critical to learn how to say no when necessary. Prioritizing well-being should come first, whether it means working an extra shift at work or attending a social gathering.

2. Time Management: Scheduling downtime and using apps and planners might help you balance your obligations. Last-minute cramming can be avoided by scheduling specified study periods and adhering to them.

3. Making Self-Care a Priority: Whether it’s taking a stroll, practicing meditation, or getting adequate sleep, self-care is essential and not just some afterthought. Resetting the mind can be achieved by setting aside time for joyful pursuits like baking or reading. If you’re on campus, you can stop by the Meditation Room in SAC 226 to relax and unwind. There is even guided meditation sessions held throughout the whole semester that you can partake in.

4. Seeking For Help: You can make a significant impact by speaking with your own professors about workload issues or by using campus resources like CAPS (Counseling and Psychological Services) or the Student Support Team. If you are facing any unexpected challenges, you can contact a team member who can assist and answer any of your questions or concerns.

What you should know about burnout is that it is not a sign of weakness, but an indication of change that you need to make. You’re not alone if you’re feeling overburdened, and it’s acceptable to take a break. Your emotional and physical well-being are just as important as college. Learning how to prioritize yourself and deal with stress is ultimately just as important as anything you will learn in school.