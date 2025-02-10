Top 5 Things You Should Get for Your Gals This Valentine’s Day

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. Do you know what you will be getting your Gals for this Valentine’s Day? Whether you’re hosting a fun Galentine’s Day party or simply want to show your besties some love, choosing the perfect gift can be difficult. But don’t worry—I’ve compiled a list of the most thoughtful and amusing gifts to make your gals feel even more appreciated this year!

1. Candles

A fragrant candle is always a nice choice! Whether your bestie prefers comforting vanilla scents, floral scents, or something different like coffee or citrus, a candle creates the ideal atmosphere for relaxation. To make it even more unique, choose one with a nice message like ‘You’re the sweetest’ or ‘Keep on Glowing’. Some great places you can buy candles are from Bath & Body Works and Target.

2. Chocolate

Who doesn’t love a sweet treat? From gourmet truffles to traditional heart-shaped boxes, chocolate is a must-have for Valentine’s Day (or Galentine’s Day). Want to make it even more special? Make your own customized chocolate box or a DIY dessert kit to spend a chocolate-tasting night with your best friends! You can even add some fruit to the mix to make a lovely charcuterie board.

3. Stuffed Animal

This gift is the ideal combination of adorable and heartfelt! A cute teddy bear, a soft plushie, or even a stuffed animal of their choice might be a terrific way to show your best friend how much you love them. If your best friend has a favorite animal, lean into that more! A bird for the nature enthusiast, a cat for the warm homebody, or perhaps a huge squishmallow for the best comfort. Bonus points if you include a handwritten note or a small tag that says something like “For whenever you need a hug!”

4. Flowers

Who says flowers are only for romance? A vibrant bouquet is a wonderful way to brighten your best friend’s day! Choose traditional roses, vivid tulips, or even dried flowers for a long-lasting arrangement. If you want to get really creative, you can make a DIY bouquet out of their favorite flowers using pieces of fabric you no longer need.

5. Gift Card

Sometimes letting your best friend choose what they want is the best present! A gift card to their favorite coffee shop, clothing store, or even a pleasant treat like a nail salon or a spa, allows them to enjoy and spoil themselves. If your friend is a coffee fanatic, get them a Starbucks or Dunkin’ Donuts gift card so they can treat themselves to their favorite go-to order. A Sephora or Ulta gift card allows the beauty lover to select their next essential skincare item or lipstick. If your bestie enjoys shopping, a gift card to Target, Amazon, or their favorite clothing store can provide them with unlimited options. It’s simple, practical, and always a safe bet—because who doesn’t enjoy a guilt-free shopping experience?

At the end of the day, it’s not about how much money you spend; it’s about making your friends feel loved and valued. So, purchase some cute gifts, schedule a fun hangout, and make this Galentine’s Day memorable!