I love that on St. Patrick’s Day, we can use a lot of green. Green is a color that doesn’t often get used. Although we have Christmas, St. Patrick’s Day is when green gets a chance to shine. I found a variety of green items for nails and faces. I was also able to find gold and yellow for you.

Olive green, army green(s), and Kaki green are similar shades that I have seen the name used interchangeably. If you’re looking for that olive/army green for eyeliners, I found two great items. Revlons’ Fortress is an Army green shade; it goes on very opaque and has a great color payoff.



Hause Labs also has a shade called Olive Shimmer. It is a yellow-green, but it does look like an olive green/an army green. This is great if you are looking for a high shimmer. This color is opaque as well, but what drew me is that it dies and has a bit of gray in there as well.



CND Nail polish has two colors that fit this olive/army green color schematic. It includes Olive Grove and Gilded Sage. Olive Grove looks like a true dark olive shade. Essie also has an olive shade that can double as an army green as well. This olive shade is a lighter olive but still opaque.

As I mentioned in my fashion and accessory, I love to match. And that doesn’t stop at makeup either. Hause Labs has Hy-Power Eye, Cheek & Lip Pigment Paint in the shade Mint Matt. It is a bright true mint and not a pastel mint. Not only be used as an eyeliner and lipstick but also as a blush. The multi-use and the fact that you can alter the shade yourself to get the perfect one is what appeals to me the most. The product is very paint-like, so it allows you to use other shades like white to lighten it, black and or brown to darken it and I found that the beige color helps to mute it. You don’t need to use that much of the product. A little squeeze does go a long way.

The spatula I use comes in a set, Pastel Pop Plumped Up Base Makeup Brush Set from Real Techniques. The Pastel Pop line is brand new. What drew me to this spatula to begin with is that I have used real techniques in the past and it’s always been of great quality so when I saw they had a spatula I of course had to give it a try- the fact that it came with brushes was a huge plus. But I found this spatula was very comfortable in my hand it wasn’t too bulky or small. I like spatulas to begin with while mixing colors because they don’t absorb any product and it’s very easy to clean up.

If you are looking for dark jade or deep emerald green eyeliner, Stila Cosmetic has a liquid liner in the shade of Jade. It’s a deep green, and it’s been a favorite of mine for a while. Charlotte Tilbury’s Colour Chameleon has a Smokey Emerald shade. What drew me to it is that it isn’t a bright green. When I saw this color online, it did look fairly dark, and I almost didn’t include it, but I then saw swatches where it wasn’t as black and the green was more evident. Having a green that isn’t bright is a nice change of pace. I’m a huge green fan l, as I have green in my eyes, so a darkened green is easier to wear year-round than a bright green.



In terms of nails, these two Essie nail polishes caught my eye as a good fit- Streetwear n’ Tear in their quick-dry nail color line. What drew me to this shade is that while being in that deep jade /emerald family there is a noticeable blue tint- that is something that I haven’t found in other brands, so it did stand out to me. I am also drawn to it as it is a quick dry polish and I am always smudging my polish.

Kelly green is a basic green that I’ve seen people go right with and a little muted. I have heard people refer to it as say the quintessential green. Kelly green is a shade that often sits between blue and yellow, so there is a lot of flexibility with the shade. OPI’s $elf made is a green creme that in my opinion is a bit of a muted Kelly Green.

Essie has a shimmering green called Bling It in their gel couture Be Dazzled collection. I am a bit obsessed with it. It is a mint green, and the first coat is sheer. The 2nd coat turns it more or less opaque. If you want to do a complete green French manicure, this would make a perfect switch for a pink. Then use a non-shimmer mint green such as

Essie’s Express to Impress or a jade/emerald color that I mentioned above.

The Express to Impress caught my eye because it is a mint green but it isn’t pastel or overly bright. What drew me to it was how neutral a green it is.

Yellow and gold are two colors that aren’t seen as often. Gold can especially be hard to find, as those would be metallic.



Essie does have Luxeffects Nail Polish – Summit of Style – it is clear with chunky gold glitter. Because of this, it stands out and makes the glitter great for an ombre look. I love the clear base because clear can be used on anything.



CND has a yellow called Char-truth. I love this color because it reminds me of a sunflower. It has the slightest hint of shimmer. I found it was semi-opaque with one coat and opaque with two coats.

If you like chrome/holographic liners, SheGlam has Chroma Zone Multichrome Gel Liner. What drew me to this eyeliner is the fact that it is chrome. What I liked about this liner is that it was very pigmented and opaque and that it glides smoothly. Another reason why I’m mentioning this is that to me, it looks like the three shades have some sort of green within them.

Holidays like St. Patrick’s Day can be fun when it comes to nail designs. It is also a great way to incorporate the holiday into your outfit without having to wear green.



If you’re looking for some fun for the designs but still need your nails to stay natural-looking, I have a few ideas for you. One easy way to do that is to have a clear coat. What I use is a treatment polish as they are generally clear and why not give your nails some love at the same time? Lately, my nails have been a bit fragile, so I’ve been using Hard to resist Nail Strengthener Glow and Shine and just applied nail stickers. A great sticker to choose is a clover or horseshoe. Another option for a fun nail design is a French manicure, but with colors on the tip for a base coat, I like to use colors like Essie’s Bodice Goddess, which is a sheer pink. Bodice Goddess isn’t 100% opaque, but it isn’t 100% sheer either, so I have found that it is a great middle-ground for a shiny French manicure base.



If you’re into press-on nails, OPI has a great natural nail shade in bubblebath from their Xpress/On press ons’ and you can paint on a tip yourself.

If you don’t need to worry about the dress code and want to add some fun to your face, you can put a three or four-leaf clover by your eyes. It’s easy to do as you can make the clover leaves out of touching hearts. For a three-leaf, you need one vertical and two horizontal. If you’re doing a four-leaf clover, just add a vertical line.

I hope I was able to help you find a good green look for St. Patrick’s Day!