Representation in Heartstopper Season 3

Heartstopper season three was a much anticipated season for the long-time fans of the comics. The audience was put through an emotional rollercoaster that started when “I love you” was uttered for the first time. The show dealt with heavier themes this season than in the past, which was met with positive feedback from the fans. Why may this season have been given a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, you ask? I see it as the fact that every character had aspects of them that fans could see themselves in. Now, more than ever, representation is important for educating young audiences, and the showrunners balanced every character’s storyline in an easily digestible way. Let’s delve into how each character represented something that affirmed audience members in their own experiences.

Charlie

TW: Eating Disorders

Charlie’s eating disorder had been hinted at last season but not properly addressed until now. Charlie’s family criticized the treatment facility he went to to try to get better because of “the horror stories” you hear about those institutions, representing the ignorance people have towards the good they can do for people. They see people seeking help as those who are not normal, but it is damaging to those who are still recovering. Nick, on the other hand, put a lot of research into respectful ways to address the subject of Charlie’s anorexia with him. Eating disorders are something that affects many teenage boys who are members of the LGBTQ+ community, and yet that representation is never seen on-screen. According to those who have had to recover from a type of eating disorder, the show illustrates healthily the process that comes with healing from one. Charlie is also diagnosed with OCD, which is where his strict rules about food come from. This is why when things feel out of his control, he resorts to unhealthy coping mechanisms. People need to hear these messages, and it serves as a reminder that sometimes people are struggling and you do not always notice. Make sure to check on your friends and family every once in a while.

Nick

Nick’s arc hit a little too close to home for the people-pleasers this season and further proved why people refer to him as a “golden retriever” boyfriend. He continues to put Charlie first in every situation and says he “doesn’t know who he is” without him. Now, this is different from toxic relationships that are seen in the media because Nick is confused without Charlie physically being with him because he has helped him discover so much about himself. Even as someone going to college in their hometown, I felt the scene where he said he’d go to the university closer as opposed to further to be near Charlie was very real. It highlights an important lesson for teenagers: you cannot plan your life around one person and need to do what is best for yourself.

Imogen

Imogen is coming to terms with the fact that she may not like guys the way she is “supposed to,” and only dates one to feel valued. The value she is talking about is one society has created, and that battle in her head is often not something seen in the media. We have seen her caring about what others think of her in the past because she is insecure, and this just adds another layer to her situation.

tori

Tori always looks out for Charlie when nobody else does. We see her and Nick being worried about Charlie throughout the season, even when he tells them not to be. When she asks Charlie to stick around for Christmas and he goes to Nick’s to avoid dealing with family drama, she ends up leaving too because all she wanted was to have her brother there with her. She cannot deal with family on her own, but Charlie acknowledges her care and tells her she needs to look out for herself as well. Fans who have read Solitaire know that around this time Tori was struggling to love herself, and tried to protect her younger brother, so she does not have to be alone. Fans were also confused why Tori’s coming out to Charlie on the Ferris wheel was left out, but pushing it back to season four will allow the show writers a chance to focus more on her exploring her asexuality.

TAO

We got more insight into how the death of Tao’s father had an impact on the actions and decisions he made. He tries so hard to make every moment with Elle perfect because he fears that everyone he loves will leave him. He becomes so preoccupied with his relationship that he misses the issues his friends are dealing with and misjudges Isaac’s situation. He defaults to defensive listening and incorrect assumptions. Even Elle points out that they should spend more time with their friends rather than every moment with one another.

Elle

Elle believes a radio station is interviewing her to discuss her art that has gone viral on social media, but finds out quickly that they wanted to hear a trans person’s perspective on what they called a “cultural war” between feminists and trans activists. Elle shuts the woman down quickly by saying that, “trans people are not a debate” and are people. We see her struggling with her dysphoria when it comes to being intimate with Tao because, at first, she describes her body as being “not hers,” but after they talk about this aspect of their relationship, it makes her more reassured. Elle being trans has been a central topic throughout the show, but exploring the external problems as well as the inner ones is just as important.

Tara

Tara has an anxiety attack at the group’s sleepover, because she is overwhelmed with having to think about university options. In this season especially, we see her being praised for being a gifted kid because she is book smart; however, she is uncertain about what she wants to do with her life after high school. She automatically puts more pressure on herself to succeed due to others’ expectations, which overachievers can see themselves in.

Darcy

Darcy’s storyline this season is a departure from the source material. However, it was a natural progression according to the showrunners to have Darcy be non-binary after the actor, Kizzy Edgell, came out. On top of exploring gender identity, Darcy is dealing with the aftermath of leaving home due to their homophobic mother. This is unfortunately a real-world issue, but it is again important for audiences to acknowledge that the reaction from people when coming out is not all sunshine and rainbows.

Isaac

In the comics, Tori is the only asexual character because Isaac was created for the show, so it is refreshing to see an asexual and aromantic character be able to openly talk about their experience. Especially in a season where sex is a big topic, and we see him feeling left out because all of his friends are in relationships. Hearing him say he is in the process of learning that love is not what he wants is powerful to see from a teenage character, because others often ostracize those who are asexual, but his group of friends is understanding and supportive.