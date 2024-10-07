Let’s Talk Holistic Health and Wellness

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have not always been the girl who constantly questions modern medicine and modern healthcare. Yes, I am also the girl who drinks a kombucha every day and exercises based on her hormonal cycle. Again, I have not always been this way, but due to a deeper understanding of my body and the world as it is today, my lifestyle has changed. This is where holistic health has come into focus for me, the last few years have truly opened my eyes to different approaches that I can take to heal my body and mind. Through the news, media, and my own experiences with doctors and medical professionals, I have learned that there are in fact other forms to stay healthy. I am still learning a lot about this health approach, and I am hoping to spread awareness to others.

Before diving into my personal experience and best practices, what exactly does it mean to live holistically? A definition that embodies this well comes from the Holistic Council stating that, “holistic health is the practice of working with the whole person to improve overall health, energy, and outlook”. This entails the caring for and the healing of all parts of your being – body, mind, and spirit. I find this to be so empowering, that we have the option and ability to create a routine that addresses every aspect of our wellbeing. This being compared to recognizing a symptom or problem, for example, and not taking the time to think it through and address it properly. Holistic approaches, in my own experience have allowed for long lasting impacts and overall better health.

I am eager to continue to implement holistic living into each day as I grow and graduate college. For now, with the knowledge that I have gathered and the approaches that I have established, I am going to share my current routine with you. This “routine” includes the daily steps and practices that I act on to align with this alternative wellness approach.

Focusing on my overall wellbeing has allowed me to be more in tune with myself. This means that I often like to ask myself how I am feeling, mentally, physically, and emotionally. These things are all interconnected, therefore it has been impactful for me to check in with each.

My Daily routine to Achieve Holistic Health

This brings us to exercise!! Exercising is something that I do often, most days of the week, when my body and mind are healthy. This for me looks different each week, but primarily I focus on body weight movements and Pilates. These slow movements are done with intention and help not only my physical body, but my mental health as well. As I mentioned, I am getting more and more in tune with my hormonal cycle, which plays a factor into what exercises I am doing each week.

Staying hydrated and eating a balanced nutrition is another practice I incorporate into my daily life. I am by no means perfect at doing this, but I am definitely making progress. I like to focus on eating whole and organic foods, this means that if it is overly processed and the ingredients list is way too long and complex, I will likely not be putting it into my body. I have learned that if I am doing all of these other “steps” to heal my whole body, then why would I make the decision to consume something that won’t make me feel good or happy. Hydration is key too! I try to drink lots of water each day and it has contributed to my skin health, gut health, and mental clarity. Along with this, I drink kombucha and herbal teas. The goal here is to nourish my body correctly in order to be happy and feel my best. Being mindful does not just include exercises like breathing and mediation, but rather holistic wellness to me is about being conscious of all decisions you are making to care for yourself.

My final main approach to achieving holistic health is to manage my stress naturally. By this, I mean using available, everyday resources, such as exercise and friendships to ease my mind. I love to move my body when my mind is busy and anxious because it has proven to ease stress for me, and it also is working my physical health at the same time. Another way I do this is through relationships, making sure to spend time with people that give me energy and allow me to be happy. There are other ways too that I manage stress through healthy foods, walking, reading, baking, or even just watching my favorite movie. Consciously choosing to do activities like these have helped me with my mental health on days when I need to move slower and with more intention.

These are just a few practices that I like to include in my daily life to feel my best, in my body, mind, and spirit! Living holistically has allowed me to take more control over self-care and healing when there are so many other things in this world outside of my control! Why not make the decision to feel your happiest and healthiest?!