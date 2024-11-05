Women in Tech and Techno: The Importance of Creating and Collaborating

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Stevens chapter.

Over the past three years, I’ve been navigating my way through a four-year Computer Science degree at Stevens Institute of Technology. While I’ve managed to maintain a decent GPA, countless hours spent on coding assignments that felt like they never got easier left me feeling socially isolated. In my junior year, I started to struggle in my more theory-based classes, prompting concern as I faced more similar technical electives to fulfill my graduation requirements. However, I discovered a sound recording class that could take the place of these mind-numbingly boring technical electives, and my excitement for music was reignited—something I had sidelined during my time as a Computer Science major. This led me to explore the Music & Technology degree program and, ultimately, I decided to add it as a second major.

This semester, my first as an official Music & Technology major, has been transformative. The program combines the major-specific courses taken in the first and third semesters in the traditional Music and Technology program. Instead of feeling overwhelmed by my coursework as I did previously, I find myself genuinely excited to attend my 10 AM classes (not to say that I’m never a little late). Everyday, I feel like I’m engaging in a blend of theory, performance, and technological exploration guided by the professor alongside my peers, a refreshing change from the rigidity of my Computer Science courses.

This shift was inspired by my realization that I don’t have to sacrifice my passions—playing and writing music—to pursue my interests in coding and exploring new technologies. In fact, I explained the way that I felt to a few of my friends, and they expressed similar desires to explore more interdisciplinary interests! That being said, despite switching my program focus and having entirely new classes, I am still one of the only women in most of my classes.

The music industry reflects society’s complexities, and the visibility of women is essential not only for the artists themselves but for aspiring female musicians everywhere. Women have historically been pivotal in shaping music across genres, but were often sidelined in this male-dominated industry. That being said, for young aspiring artists, representation matters immensely. It’s not just about seeing women in the spotlight; it’s about recognizing shared experiences and emotions. When girls hear songs by female artists articulating their struggles and joys, they find validation and inspiration, igniting a passion for music. And ultimately, at the heart of music lies community.

However, challenges persist. Pay disparities, underrepresentation at major music festivals, and systemic sexism create obstacles for women in the industry. But, through community and collaboration, women within the industry are advocating for themselves and their fellow female artists in addressing these challenges and paving the way for meaningful change. Advocacy efforts led by coalitions of female artists and industry professionals are truly inspiring as they highlight the strength found in tapping into your community.

Collectives and female-led initiatives, like Women in Music and Shesaid.so prioritize collaboration over competition, creating safe spaces for artists to experiment and grow together. Organizations like these are proving that when women unite, they create magic. This spirit of solidarity enhances individual creativity and contributes to a broader cultural shift within the industry, dismantling the notion that music is a “man’s world” (because who let them think that in the first place?).

While I hope this inspired some with the drive to rediscover old passions and engage with your community, if I can leave you all with a few words to hold onto: women’s successes in the music industry extends beyond their individual success; it lies in the communities they build and the collaborative spirit they embody. By fostering representation, mentorship, and solidarity, we can create an environment where young women feel empowered to pursue their dreams in music, technology, or whatever lies in between and beyond. The future of these fields is bright, and with more women leading the way—together—it promises to be dynamic, inclusive, and reflective of the diverse world we live in. By emphasizing the power of community and collaboration, we can inspire the next generation of female artists to not only dream but to thrive. All that, and I love my new major!