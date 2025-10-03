The myth of the “perfect” college girl: why balance beats burnout

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Stevens chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’ve ever looked around campus and thought, “How does she have it all together?”, you’re not alone. The “perfect college girl” myth, the idea that we’re supposed to be straight-A students, thriving socially, career-focused, stylish, and somehow still well-rested, has become an unspoken pressure for many women. On Instagram, it looks like everyone else is managing it effortlessly. But in reality, chasing perfection often leaves us stressed, burned out, and disconnected from what really matters: balance.

College is often painted as the best four years of your life, but that rosy image overlooks the weight of expectations. Between keeping up with coursework, applying for internships, joining clubs, maintaining friendships, and finding time for wellness, the to-do list feels endless. Many of us carry the added pressure of being role models, whether for younger siblings, our communities, or ourselves. It feels like there is never a win in all categories. If I do well academically, I feel guilty for not seeing friends. If I hang out with friends, I feel like I should be studying. This cycle is exhausting, and it highlights why the “perfect” image is unsustainable.

When we push ourselves too hard, the cost goes beyond grades or resumes, it shows up in our health. Burnout isn’t just feeling tired — it’s a state of chronic stress that can cause anxiety, depression, and even physical symptoms like headaches or insomnia. The irony is that striving for perfection often leaves us too drained to fully enjoy the very experiences we’re working so hard to make “perfect.” Studies show that college students, especially women, report higher rates of stress and anxiety compared to previous generations. Social media doesn’t help; when everyone posts highlight reels of their accomplishments and social lives, it creates a distorted sense of reality. Instead of trying to do everything perfectly, shifting focus toward balance can make life more sustainable and fulfilling. Balance doesn’t mean doing less, it means doing things with intention and giving yourself permission to prioritize your well-being.

Here are a few ways to start:

Embrace Imperfection! Perfection is overrated and unattainable. Allowing yourself to make mistakes, miss a deadline, or have a lazy Sunday without guilt will remind you that growth comes from trying, not from being flawless.

Set Boundaries! It’s okay to say no. Protect your time and energy by setting boundaries with school, friends, or extracurriculars. Saying no to one thing often means saying yes to yourself.

Prioritize Mental Health! Treat mental health like physical health. Whether it’s journaling, therapy, or simply taking breaks, prioritize practices that help you recharge. Even small rituals, like a daily walk or five minutes of meditation, can make a difference.

Redefine Success! Success doesn’t have to look like a 4.0 GPA or a jam-packed resume. Maybe it’s building strong friendships, discovering passions, or simply making it through a tough semester — let your definition of success evolve with you.

Building a Supportive Community! Balance also comes from community. Surrounding yourself with supportive friends, mentors, and organizations can help break down the myth of perfection. The truth is, none of us are doing it all alone and none of us should have to. Building a community can empower women to share their voices authentically, without the filter of perfection.

The “perfect college girl” is a myth, and a harmful one at that. The more we chase it, the more we risk burning out and missing the joy of the present moment. By choosing balance over burnout, we give ourselves space to grow, to rest, and to thrive on our own terms. College isn’t about checking every box; it’s about learning how to care for ourselves while building a future we actually want to live in. So the next time you feel pressured to do it all, remember: balance isn’t just better than burnout…it’s the real key to success.